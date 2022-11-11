SMI 11'102 1.8%  SPI 14'244 2.1%  Dow 33'715 3.7%  DAX 14'146 3.5%  Euro 0.9834 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'847 3.2%  Gold 1'755 2.8%  Bitcoin 17'212 10.2%  Dollar 0.9643 -2.1%  Öl 93.4 1.0% 
11.11.2022 01:00:00

MINUTE SUITES HAS GRAND OPENING AT GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Suites, the award-winning airport brand that provides private suites for travelers during layovers, had its grand opening for its first location in Houston'sGeorge Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily.

Minute Suites Houston Grand Opening

Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done in peace, escape the hustle of the airport, and recharge before your next flight. 

The company has experienced a solid recovery as travel continues to increase in a post-COVID shutdown world. Minute Suites now has thirteen operational locations across ten US airports.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to bring our service to the travelers at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport," Minute Suites Co-Founder and Director Daniel Solomon says. "A major hub for both domestic and international travel, IAH is important to Minute Suites' continued growth and expansion."

"We are happy to have Minute Suites in the United terminal, and we think this is a great addition to the concessions program." David Lopez and Adrianne Victorian, OTG Property Management say.

Minute Suites have a minimum stay of one-hour with additional 15-minute increments available for purchase. An overnight flat rate is also available. Several locations feature a shower service, which can be reserved separately in 30-minute increments.

To book a reservation, visit www.minutesuites.com/reservations or use the Minute Suites Mobile App, available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

 

About Minute Suites:
In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC created a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax, or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including Best Passenger Service Amenity. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Hollembaek, VP of Marketing
d.hollembaek@minutesuites.com, 563.508.0838

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minute-suites-has-grand-opening-at-george-bush-intercontinental-airport-301675123.html

SOURCE Minute Suites

