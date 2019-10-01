Minto Communities honoured with 'Architectural Design - Stacked Townhome Unit' award at the 2019 Ontario Home Builders' Association Awards of Distinction

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Minto Communities Canada ("Minto Communities") was honoured with the Architectural Design – Stacked Townhome Unit award at the 2019 Awards of Distinction held September 24, 2019. Presented by the Ontario Home Builders' Association ("OHBA"), the awards celebrate excellence in building, design, professional renovation, sales and marketing in Ontario's building industry.

"We are proud to be recognized with the Architectural Design – Stacked Townhome Unit award as part of building on our history of pioneering design," says Agnieszka Wloch, Vice President, Development, Minto Communities. "This award is a testament to our commitment to building quality homes in vibrant communities that foster better living."

"The Stacked Townhome Unit at the company's Oakvillage community in North Oakville, was recognized for its superior design," says Wloch of the master-planned community that reflects the natural heritage of the site while complementing adjacent architectural context.

Attractive to homebuyers and families with active lifestyles, the Stacked Townhomes offer efficient floor-plan layouts, the latest in smart home technology, rooftop terraces and ground floor patios that create a connection to the outdoors. The pedestrian realm is focused on connectivity with an extensive network of mews, walkways and landscape features that encourage interaction and a sense of community.

About Minto Communities Canada

Minto Communities Canada, a division of the Minto Group established in 1955, is one of the premier real estate companies in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and investment management platform. Minto Communities has built more than 85,000 new homes, and is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builders' Association Home Builder of the Year award. The company was recently named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

SOURCE Minto Communities