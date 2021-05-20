SMI 11’072 0.2%  SPI 14’270 0.3%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’138 0.2%  Euro 1.0987 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’948 0.3%  Gold 1’869 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’300 4.7%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.2%  Öl 65.6 -1.6% 

20.05.2021 11:20:00

Minsheng Bank's Management Purchases Shares Showing Confidence in the Company's Future Development

HONG KONG, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. ("Minsheng Bank" or the "Company"; H share stock code: 01988; A share stock code: 600016) has announced that 16 of the Company's management members, including the Company's Chairman Mr. Gao Yingxin, have bought a total of 2,480,000 shares of the Company.

According to the Company's latest announcement, the 16 management members purchased the Company's A shares from the secondary market on May 17 to 19, 2021. The transaction price ranged from RMB4.67 to RMB4.71 per share.

The purchase of shares by the management shows the Company's confidence in the future prospects and potential of Minsheng Bank.

Going forward, Minsheng Bank will continue to deepen implementation of strategies, focus on the key areas of financial services and address the functions of financial service. Shouldering the mission to serve the real economy and people's livelihood, the Bank will improve basic products and services to satisfy the basic needs of customers. Under the major task of serving national strategies, the Bank will further increase financial support for NSOEs, small and micro enterprises, advanced manufacturing, agriculture-related sectors and green credit. At the same time, firmly adhering to the belief that "compliant operation is the core competitiveness", the Bank will strictly guard against the bottom line of compliance, continuously improve internal control and its compliance system and mechanism, and strengthen compliance culture.

Through multiple approaches such as expanding its customer base, innovation, focusing on key issues, adjusting structure, promoting transformation, controlling risks, optimising appraisal and strengthening synergy, the Bank will continue to improve its capability to serve the real economy, fuel its transformation towards organic development featuring high quality, high efficiency and high dynamics, and strive to become a first-class commercial bank with distinctive features, continuous innovation, increased value and stable operation.

SOURCE China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

﻿

