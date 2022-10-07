Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'309 -0.8%  SPI 13'191 -1.0%  Dow 29'297 -2.1%  DAX 12'273 -1.6%  Euro 0.9690 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'375 -1.7%  Gold 1'695 -1.0%  Bitcoin 19'478 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9945 0.5%  Öl 98.5 3.7% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien

Ecopetrol Aktie [Valor: 4590040 / ISIN: US2791581091]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.10.2022 01:20:00

Minority Shareholders nominate candidate to Ecopetrol's Board of Directors

Ecopetrol
10.21 USD -0.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that together with the subscription of the Declaration of the Nation as majority shareholder and according to the procedure established, the representatives of the minority shareholders, formally informed the Company that they had agree to nominate Dr. Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz as their candidate to Board of Directors.

Ecopetrol logo

The complete text of the document signed by the minority shareholders may be consulted at the following link: https://files.ecopetrol.com.co/web/esp/acta-postulaci%C3%B3n-candidato-jd-minoritarios.pdf

This URL is intended to be an inactive textual reference only. It is not intended to be an active hyperlink to Ecopetrol's website and the information on the website, which may be accessible through a hyperlink resulting from this URL, is not and shall not be deemed to be incorporated into this Form 6-K.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. This press release contains business prospect statements, operating and financial result estimates, and statements related to Ecopetrol's growth prospects. These are all projections and, as such, they are based solely on the expectations of the managers regarding the future of the company and their continued access to capital to finance the company's business plan. The realization of said estimates in the future depends on the behavior of market conditions, regulations, competition, and the performance of the Colombian economy and the industry, among other factors, and are consequently subject to change without prior notice.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, contact:

Head of Capital Markets
Tatiana Uribe Benninghoff
Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Head of Corporate Communications
Mauricio Tellez
Email: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minority-shareholders-nominate-candidate-to-ecopetrols-board-of-directors-301644107.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu Ecopetrol SA (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

07.10.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
07.10.22 Gaspreise helfen Exxon
07.10.22 Marktüberblick: Chiphersteller enttäuschen
07.10.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Konsolidierung setzt sich fort / Siemens - Durchschnittslinie bremst die Kurse
07.10.22 SMI - Hoffnungen wieder verflogen
07.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07.10.22 Lars Erichsen: Welche Regeln gelten für aktive Anleger vs. Buy and Hold Anleger?
06.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
06.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Anleger wollen die Herbstrally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'787.58 17.36 2SSMRU
Short 11'001.17 12.75 2SSMTU
Short 11'378.77 8.68 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'308.57 07.10.2022 17:30:02
Long 9'917.93 19.13 VSSM5U
Long 9'703.78 13.77 VSSM6U
Long 9'286.33 8.87 0SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie gewinnt: Credit Suisse kündigt Anleihenrückkauf in Milliardenhöhe an
Starke US-Jobdaten verstärken Zinsängste: SMI und DAX verabschieden sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesslich im Sinkflug -- Letztlich Verluste in Asien
Zur Rose-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Vorläufiges Resultat zum Rückkaufangebot veröffentlicht
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am mit Verlusten
Hohe Verluste trotz starker Erlöse: Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten kämpfen an vielen Fronten
CS-Aktie: PIMCO und Centerbridge melden offenbar Interesse an Credit Suisse-Teilen an
AMD-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Intel-Konkurrent spürt Flaute auf PC-Markt
Temenos-Aktie schliesst nach volatilem Handel im Plus: Im Visier von aktivistischem Investor
CS-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Credit Suisse plant Verkauf des Hotel Savoy - Analystenkommentar stützt den Aktienkurs
BlackRock-Aktie sinkt: Louisiana will wegen ESG-Investitionsstrategie Millionen Dollar aus BlackRock-Fonds abziehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit