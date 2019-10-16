Minor League Baseball and ECHO Incorporated Extend Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced a partnership extension with ECHO Incorporated, making it the "Official/Exclusive Outdoor Power Equipment of Minor League Baseball®" and the "Official Outdoor Power Equipment of Copa de la Diversión™" ("Equipos Portatiles Motorizados - Equipos Oficiales de la Copa de la Diversión").

Key components of the partnership include official and exclusive designations, ballpark activations, in-park ECHO product demonstrations and integration, and a sweepstakes. MiLB and ECHO will also continue their highly-successful field refurbishment campaign, "MiLB Project: Refresh," teaming up to restore youth baseball and softball fields, bringing the total number of refurbishments to 30.

"We are proud to extend and strengthen our partnership with ECHO and continue to find authentic opportunities to introduce their range of products to our growing fan base," said David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer for Minor League Baseball. "ECHO truly embraces our vision to give back to our local communities."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MiLB. They are a fantastic group to work with, and we can't wait to carry on the conversation about the ECHO brand and our products with the MiLB audience," added Wayne Thomsen, ECHO vice president of marketing and product management. "We're also humbled by the opportunity to keep working with MiLB on Project: Refresh, and hope that together we can continue to make a profound impact and provide powerful transformations to as many communities as possible."

ECHO will be a Supporting Partner of the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings and Baseball Trade Show and will serve as the "Presenting Partner of the Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award," along with the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA). Additionally, Minor League Baseball is alongside ECHO this week at the Green Industry and Equipment Expo, the largest trade show for outdoor, lawn, garden and landscape equipment, and light construction, being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Former Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball® All-Star and current MLB Network Analyst Carlos Peña will interact with attendees and sign autographs at ECHO's baseball-themed booth on Oct. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. ET.

In 2019, ECHO became the first commercial partner of Copa de la Diversión, MiLB's Hispanic fan engagement campaign. The platform is specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. An announcement regarding the expanded 2020 Copa de la Diversión campaign will be made in mid-November.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About ECHO Incorporated

ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use. Based in the Chicagoland Suburbs, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO, Shindaiwa and ECHO Bear Cat. To learn more about each, please visit www.echo-usa.com, www.shindaiwa-usa.com, or www.bearcatproducts.com.

