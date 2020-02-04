Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Approves/Accepts Line 3RP Revised FEIS and Reaffirms Certificate of Need and Routing Permits

Pipeline replacement project to move forward

CALGARY and DULUTH, MN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) said it is pleased with today's ruling by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP)'s second revised Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) is adequate. The MPUC also reaffirmed L3RP's applications for a certificate of need and pipeline routing permit.

"After nearly five years of community engagement, environmental review, regulatory and legal review, it's good to see the Line 3 Replacement Project move forward," said Vern Yu, Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines. "It is a $2.6 billion investment in the state's critical energy infrastructure, but from the start of the project has been about improving safety and reliability for communities and the environment. We now look forward to next steps on the project's remaining permits." The replacement of Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history.

Enbridge will continue to work with the State and Federal permitting agencies to finalize the permits required to start construction.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com

