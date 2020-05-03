+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
03.05.2020 21:30:00

Minneapolis Technology Company Launches Breakthrough Health Safety Kiosk that helps Mitigate Spread of Covid-19

Helps Facilitate Safe Reopening of Private and Public Sector

Ensures Body Temperature and Hand Sanitization Compliance with Controlled Entry and Optional Mask Monitoring

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Parking Services, Inc. (MPS) today announced the launch of the first and only automated system to help mitigate the asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 on private and public premises through the detection of elevated temperatures, audited hand sanitation and entry access control.

Known as the Sentry Health Kiosk™, the system was inspired by the company's line of touchless smart parking products currently installed in municipalities and university settings around the world.  Sentry Health Kiosk™ is a non-contact kiosk that automatically takes and reports body temperature, mandates hand sanitization and manages access control while creating a comprehensive audit trail.

The system leverages MPS patented technologies to provide best-in-class safety and peace of mind for consumers, employees and employers.  With an optional facial recognition function, it can also ensure compliance in locations where face masks are required.

"Studies show that most people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, so having a device that just takes temperatures is inadequate at best," said Joe Caldwell, founder of Sentry Health.  "According to experts, the best way to protect yourself and mitigate the spread of a virus is simply to wash your hands. Sentry Health Kiosk is the only system that checks both boxes – temperature reading and audited hand sanitization.   If a person doesn't complete the process, they simply can't come in," Caldwell added.

  • The technology can also allow for personal health surveys and other information, including remote or on-site video calls through the kiosk's interactive smart screen. 
  • MPS is significantly expanding its capacity to accommodate the rapid demand for the kiosk.
  • The Company will donate 5% of Sentry Health profits to provide kiosks to foodbanks and other non-profit organizations.                                                                                      

About Municipal Parking Services (MPS)

Founded in 2009, MPS is a leader in touchless payment and enforcement systems for both public and private institutions. Sentry Health Kiosk is a division of MPS focused on detection and prevention technologies for retailers, manufacturers, public institutions, educational institutions, healthcare settings and the sports and entertainment industries.

See www.sentryhealth.life for more product details and specifications. See www.mpspark.com for more information about Municipal Parking Services.

Contacts: Joe Caldwelljoe@mpspark.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minneapolis-technology-company-launches-breakthrough-health-safety-kiosk-that-helps-mitigate-spread-of-covid-19-301051579.html

SOURCE Sentry Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-Test von Roche
Darum hält sich Börsenguru Warren Buffett vermutlich trotz Corona-Crash am Aktienmarkt zurück
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Zur Rose: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt CEO Oberhänsli an
Stratege: Flucht in Cash ist "schlechteste" Idee
Lufthansa-Tochter: Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau
Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz: Buffett steigert Ergebnis - doch Corona-Krise belastet Investments
Union und Grüne verlieren - SPD und AfD legen zu - Umfrage
Rohstoffe im April 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB