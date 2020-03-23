Minneapolis Company Steps up to Help Hospitals During COVID-19 Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Minnesota-based engineering and fabrication company, ExhibitMax, announced their new BioMax Isolation Systems, enabling hospitals to meet increased quarantine requirements of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus. "Our goal is to help healthcare providers establish safe and effective isolation spaces; hopefully slowing the spread of this devastating virus." said Bruce Powell, President and Founder of ExhibitMax.

BioMax Isolation Systems are an ideal containment solution for infectious disease treatment. Each Isolation System is completely turn-key including professional on-site installation which can be completed without ward closure in less than one day. Constructed of aluminum framework with PVC panels, BioMax Isolation Systems are easy to disinfect, are movable, and are highly customizable. They are a unique and cost-effective alternative to brick and mortar solutions with proven technology that has been used for years in cleanroom applications. Optional fan and filter offerings are available to create either positive or negative pressure systems. BioMax Isolation Systems can also be conveniently combined with BioMax Partition Wall Systems to create entire temporary wards.

Developed in response to the COVID-19 "Coronavirus" pandemic, BioMax Isolation Systems help hospitals and other healthcare providers treat a larger number of patients. BioMax Isolation Systems can be produced and installed in as little as 14 days, giving providers a timely response to overcrowding. With rental periods starting at three months, BioMax Isolation Systems present hospitals with the ability to respond quickly without large overhead investment.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, hospitals are finding themselves overwhelmed and unable to cope with exploding numbers of patients. The CDC and WHO continue to recommend that hospitals react immediately, quarantining any who are believed to be infected with COVID-19 for the safety of the general public. However, most hospitals are not equipped to keep multiple individuals in isolation at once. ExhibitMax is prepared to begin deploying BioMax Isolation Systems today, increasing healthcare providers' capacity for infectious disease treatment in a safe secure structure.

