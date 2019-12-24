24.12.2019 18:30:00

MiniTool Software Reveals Christmas Discounts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool has unveiled their annual Christmas sale. During the limited time Christmas sale, MiniTool is offering software, coupons and gift cards, etc. from the Crazy Lucky Draw activity and consumers can gain MiniTool data recovery & backup software bundles with discounts up to 60% off. 

MiniTool Crazy Lucky Draw

By participating in the Lucky Draw activity, consumers have chance to get the following gifts. Everyone has 3 lucky draw opportunities per day and 1 additional chance is available after sharing the MiniTool article on Facebook. Prizes include:

  • S500 Amazon Gift Card
  • McAfee Total Protection
  • $10 OFF MiniTool Coupon
  • $5 OFF MiniTool Coupon
  • License Key for Partition Wizard Enterprise
  • iPhone 11 Pro 256GB
  • License Key for Power Data Recovery Business Enterprise

MiniTool Bundle Offer (up to 60% OFF)

This big Christmas promotion provides some bundle sales including the popular partition manager MiniTool Partition Wizard, the effective data recovery software MiniTool Power Data Recovery, and its new data backup utility MiniTool ShadowMaker.

MiniTool Partition Wizard: all-in-one partition manager for Windows users to flexibly resize partition on various storage devices and optimize Windows for better performance.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery: easy-to-use file recovery software for Windows users to retrieve lost data from HDD/SSD/SD card/USB flash drive.

MiniTool ShadowMaker: automatic data backup utility & file sync software for Windows users to back up the operating system, files and folders, disks and partitions.

Among them, the commercial and technician bundle toolkit has the biggest discount - 60% OFF. Other professional edition bundles can also save up to 50% OFF.

Seize the opportunity now to get the advanced editions with big saving. To learn more about coupons and promo codes, please visit MiniTool Christmas Big Sale.

About MiniTool

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software company established in Canada. It provides customers with professional software solutions in the data recovery, partition management and data backup field. Today, MiniTool software has been downloaded by tens of millions users worldwide to manage or protect the data in various storage devices.

Official website:
https://www.minitool.com 
https://www.partitionwizard.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minitool-software-reveals-christmas-discounts-300979234.html

SOURCE MiniTool Software

