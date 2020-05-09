MiniTool Releases MiniTool MovieMaker 2.2 with 4 New Features

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software is announcing the latest software updates for MiniTool MovieMaker 2.2. This free, simple, no ads video editor comes with 4 excellent features including: motion effects, video speed controller, video reverser and autosave feature for the project.

Motion Effect

Different from the old version, MiniTool MovieMaker 2.2 features motioneffects. It includes Pan only, Zoom in and Zoom out. By applying these motion effects, users can modify focus position in the frame they want. Users also can apply the effects and transitions from the built-in library.

Video Speed Controller

To help users create wonderful slow motion and fast motion videos, MiniTool MovieMaker adds Video Speed Controller. It offers users many options for controlling the playback speed of videos. Users can speed up the video to 50 X or decrease the video speed to 0.01X as well as normalize the video speed they adjusted.

Video Reverser

As a standard video editor, MiniTool MovieMaker comprises the following tools: Rotate, Split, Trim, Text, Effect, Transition, Color Correction, and Movie Template.

Based on the old version, MiniTool MovieMaker 2.2 adds Video Reverser. By using this feature, users can easily create a reverse video and make it looks like a magic trick. If users would like to make a reverse video with no sound, MiniTool MovieMaker allows users to mute the original track in the video.

AutoSave Project

As to the Project function, MiniTool MovieMaker 2.2 adds AutoSave for the project, which greatly improves user experience. Once the computer crashes or MiniTool MovieMaker abruptly shuts down, the processing project will automatically be saved on users' computer.

At the next launch of MiniTool MovieMaker, the project will appear in the Project Library. If users would like to edit their videos later, they can also save the project for future use.

Main Features of MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is free video editing software, featuring all basic editions.

Video Editing: Users can split, trim, rotate, flip, add subtitles, apply filters and motion effects, reverse video and change the speed of video.

Audio Editing: Fade music and mute audio are supported.

File Converting: Allows for converting video, audio, GIF, and picture.

Movie Templates: Users are capable of using a movie template to make a video in minutes.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is a standard video editor for creating videos. It's absolutely free and safe, no hidden cost, bundles, ads or watermarks. The program comes with all basic video editing tools and intuitive interface, which offers convenience for users with no experience.

About MiniTool

Established in Canada, MiniTool Software Limited. is a dedicated software development company. It provides multiple programs including MiniTool MovieMaker, MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool Shadow Maker, and MiniTool Power Data Recovery and the latest tech information.

