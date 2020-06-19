19.06.2020 04:27:00

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Urged the Social Investment Community to Develop the Tourism and Creative Economy Sector in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Deputy Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, Angela Tanoesoedibjo at the "ASIAN Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Conference 2020" on Friday, 12 June 2020 stated that the COVID-19 pandemic provided a challenge for all sectors to adapt in order to survive, including the tourism and creative economy sector, which are mainly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Innovation in finance and entrepreneurship, such as crowdfunding, philanthropic investment, public private partnership, and socialpreneur could be an effective solution to address the challenges faced in the "new normal".

"Government cannot operate by itself. Support is needed from every stakeholder, including the social investment community, to encourage the development of the tourism sector, the local creative economy, and to further develop the business capacity of MSMEs as well as assist the affected sectors in rebuilding a conducive business ecosystem," stated Angela Tanoesoedibjo.

In entering the "new normal" period, digitalization has become an important supporting aspect for businesses, particularly for MSMEs, in order to survive this period. Adapting during this period is not an easy task, support as well as collaboration from several parties including the government is significantly needed.

She stated that Indonesia is conducive for investment because it has significant potential in tourism and creative economy, including culture diversity and natural resources. These could be a significant added value for the creative economy sector, which is hoped to grow into one of the major creative economy in the world.

The development of tourism and creative economy in Indonesia are also supporting to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Implementations would be inclusive for local communities, themed under the spirit of gender equality and cultural-natural responsibility.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Wishnutama Kusubandio, in his opening remarks through a pre-recorded video, stated that significant challenges in addressing COVID-19 is not only faced by Indonesia but also every country in the world.

"It is important for us to work together to address the challenges and seize the opportunities," stated Wishnutama. Both the Minister and the Deputy Minister welcomed the plan to convene the AVPN Conference 2021 in June 2021 in Bali.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200619/2835854-1

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.90
1.28 %
Givaudan 3’461.00
1.20 %
The Swatch Grp 194.30
1.20 %
SGS 2’312.00
0.87 %
Sika 184.30
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 41.65
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 337.45
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 491.60
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.40
-0.73 %
Nestle 106.84
-1.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
18.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
18.06.20
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
18.06.20
SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
18.06.20
Weekly-Hits: STOXX™ Europe 600 Index – Ein kontinentales Investment / Tesla – Mit Vollgas in neue Sphären
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Helvetia-Aktie in Rot: Helvetia nimmt mit Platzierung von 3,3 Millionen Aktien rund 300 Mio Fr. ein
Sunrise übernimmt Web-TV-Firma Wilmaa - Aktie legt zu
Clariant-Grossaktionär Sabic geht in Hände von Saudi Aramco über - Aktie legt zu
CANCOM mit starkem Umsatzwachstum in Q1 - CANCOM-Aktie knickt ein
Diese 5 Biotech-Aktien haben einen Vorsprung in der Impfstoffentwicklung
SNB-Aktie: Nationalrat will mit Nationalbankgewinn Schulden abbauen
Boeing-Aktie im Sinkflug: FAA überarbeitet Aufsichtsprozesse nach Boeing-Abstürzen
Cassiopea schliesst Kapitalerhöhung wie erhofft ab - Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt
Züblin-Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates - Aktie fester
Wirecard verschiebt Bilanzvorlage und will Strafanzeige erstatten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zuletzt. An den US-Börsen hielten sich Anleger am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich mehrheitlich mit leichten Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB