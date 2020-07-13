13.07.2020 04:00:00

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Launches Campaign on the Implementation of 'Indonesia Care' Health Protocol

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency launched "Indonesia Care", a national campaign to implement health protocols as well as verification in order to present clean, healthy, safe, and environmentally sustainable destinations at XXI Studio of Plaza Senayan, Jakarta.

On that occasion, the Guidelines for Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) or hereinafter referred to as the Implementation Guidelines for Health, Hygiene, and Safety for the Hotel, Restaurant and Cinema sectors are also launched by Wishnutama Kusubandio, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency.

He said that "Indonesia Care" campaign or "I Do Care" aimed to show the commitment of Indonesia to world population that Indonesia is very concerned about the common good to maintain cleanliness, hygiene, and services without direct contact for the safety of others. Thus, it needs public and business participation to uphold sanitation and hygiene in order to increase public trust.

Also present at the launching of the "Indonesia Care" campaign, Head of Security Maintenance Agency for the Indonesian Republic Police Commissioner General Police Drs. Agus Andrianto, S.H., M.H,; Chairperson of the Indonesian Film Agency (BPI) Chand Parwez Servia; Deputy of Strategic Policy for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency R. Kurleni Ukar; Deputy of Marketing for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Nia Niscaya; and Acting Deputy of Resources and Institutions Frans Teguh.

Wishnutama Kusubandio invited all related parties to take part in this "Indonesia Care" campaign by implementing business and tourism management that ensures sanitation, hygiene, and services without direct contact.

The implementation of this protocol is very important and strategic to be carried out properly by involving entrepreneurs, consumers, and communities. "The tourism and creative economy sector can return to move, productive but still safe from COVID-19," he said.

Nia Niscaya explained that Guidelines on the Implementation of CHSE that were published refer to global standards as operational technical guidelines for businesses in the tourism and creative economy sector in carrying out various economy activities which is gradually moving again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This protocol guideline is a detailed derivative of the Minister of Health Decree Number HK.01.07/Menkes/382/2020 concerning Health Protocols for Community in Public Places and Facilities in the Context of Prevention and Handling of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) with input from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy," Nia said.

"Information about Indonesia Care and Implementation of Guidelines for CHSE can be seen further at indonesia.travel/indonesiacare website.

On that occasion, the Joint of Ministerial Decree (SKB) of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency and the Ministry of Culture and Education concerning Technical Guide to Prevention and Control of COVID-19 in the Cultural and Creative Economy Sectors During the Stipulation Period of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is disseminated.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200713/2855572-1

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
10.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
10.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Credit Suisse plant laut Zeitungsbericht eine Sparrunde
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
Analysten der Bank of America vergleichen Britisches Pfund mit Währungen der Emerging Markets
Arcane Crypto will mittels Reverse Takeover an die Börse
Elon Musk macht sich über Shortseller lustig: Tesla verkauft jetzt Shorts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB