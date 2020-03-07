07.03.2020 19:03:00

Ministry of Finance of the Lebanese Republic: Lebanon Announces Decision to Withhold All Payments on Its USD1.2bn Bonds Due 9 March 2020 and Undertake Structural Reforms to Stabilise and Restart I...

BEIRUT, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's extraordinary crisis Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister of Lebanon Hassan Diab announced the Government's decision to withhold all payments on its 6.375% US$1,200,000,000 bonds due 9 March 2020, in order to safeguard foreign currency reserves.

The Prime Minister also announced the Government's commitment to undertake a three-pronged economic reform initiative aimed at:

  • restoring the sustainability of the Government public finances through the restructuring of its public debt and a series of fiscal measures;
  • creating a conducive environment for growth through a comprehensive structural reform agenda, including measures to improve governance and fight corruption;
  • stabilising and reforming the financial system through the restructuring of the banking sector.

The current Government was appointed on 21 January 2020 and received the parliamentary vote of confidence on 11 February 2020. Since its formation, the Government has focused on addressing and overcoming a series of vulnerabilities facing the country, including severe economic recession, critically low level of international reserves, unsustainably high public indebtedness and a liquidity squeeze in the financial system.

The Prime Minister declared: "Lebanon is facing an economic crisis of unprecedented scale. The new Government, which took office less than a month ago, has decided to take bold and decisive measures to stabilise and create the conditions for a successful economic recovery."

The Government is prepared to engage in good faith discussions with its creditors to explore options to make Lebanon's public debt sustainable.

Lebanon has retained Lazard Frères as financial adviser and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as legal adviser to assist in this exercise.

The Ministry of Finance will hold an investor presentation at a date to be announced. Information for creditors will be posted periodically on the website of the Lebanese Ministry of Finance.

For any investors' enquiry, please contact lb.bondholders@lazard.fr

For any media enquiry, please contact Nadja Sieniawski at nadja@highgate.ltd or mobile +44 (0) 7488 583 532.

This communication is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. No public offering of securities in the United States is contemplated by the Lebanese Republic at this time.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ministry-of-finance-of-the-lebanese-republic-lebanon-announces-decision-to-withhold-all-payments-on-its-usd1-2bn-bonds-due-9-march-2020-and-undertake-structural-reforms-to-stabilise-and-restart-its-economy-301019361.html

SOURCE Ministry of Finance of The Lebanese Republic

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte
Warren Buffett sitzt auf einem riesigen Geld-Berg - ein Analyst erklärt warum
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas leichter: Lufthansa reduziert Kapazität um bis zu 50 Prozent
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken auf dem tiefsten Stand seit rund zwei Jahren
Swisscom-Aktie dennoch schwach: Swisscom profitiert von Coronavirus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;