SMI 10'707 -1.0%  SPI 13'676 -1.1%  Dow 32'033 0.6%  DAX 13'211 0.1%  Euro 0.9874 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3'605 0.0%  Gold 1'663 -0.1%  Bitcoin 20'196 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9910 0.5%  Öl 96.7 0.6% 
Top News
Citi-Analysten besorgt: Deutscher "Doppelwumms" birgt grosse Risiken für den Euroraum
Bitcoin minen in der Cloud: So will Binance der Mining-Branche helfen
Tesla-Aktie: Darum vergögert sich die Herstellung von Tesla-Akkus in Grünheide
Droht im Winter der Blackout? Das wären die Folgen für Bitcoin & Co.
Übertriebene Zinserhöhungen? Top-Ökonomen Mohamed El-Erian und Jeremy Siegel kritisieren die Fed
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


28.10.2022 01:25:00

Minister Wilkinson Positions Canada's Nuclear Sector as Provider of Reliable, Affordable and Non-Emitting Energy on the Global Stage

WASHINGTON   , Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With one of the world's most comprehensive and detailed climate plans, a wealth of natural resources and a skilled workforce, Canada is establishing itself as a global supplier of choice for clean energy in a net-zero world. Governments worldwide are looking for reliable, affordable, non-emitting forms of energy, and it is in this context that like-minded nations must come together to ensure a future that is sustainable both economically and environmentally.

Over the past week, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, participated in and spoke at a number of events to highlight the opportunity for ongoing Canadian leadership in the nuclear sector:

  • At the Canadian Nuclear Association's Nuclear Financing Summit, on October 20, the Minister spoke with industry about Canada's support for the deployment of nuclear technologies in Canada and abroad;
  • The Minister, on October 25, took part in the announcement of a $970-million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to develop Canada's first commercial small modular reactor (SMR), which is scheduled to begin power generation in 2028; and
    Today, the Minister concluded his participation in the International Atomic Energy Agency's International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century in Washington, D.C., where he stressed the importance of enhanced international partnerships to diversify and secure the global market for nuclear fuel, services and technologies. This included:
    • Attended the plenary sessions and delivered Canada's National Statement;
    • met with counterparts in the United States, including Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, and John Podesta, Climate Advisor for the Biden Administration;
    • met with other international counterparts and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi; and
    • met with nuclear industry leaders and participated in a roundtable on nuclear cooperation hosted by the Canadian Nuclear Association, alongside Ontario Minister Todd Smith, and featuring representatives from both the Canadian and American nuclear supply chain, as well as the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., nuclear technology developers and Canadian utilities.
Quotes

"In order to achieve our economic and climate objectives, Canada will need to significantly expand its electric grid. All sources of non-emitting energy must be considered for this significant challenge — including nuclear. The Government of Canada will work with like-minded countries to ensure that Canadian nuclear energy and technologies support the transition to a prosperous, safe and secure net-zero world."
Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts
  • In October 2022, Canada's Commissioner of Environment and Sustainable Development commended the Government of Canada for its safe management of radioactive waste.

  • In December 2020, Canada released its SMR Action Plan, which focuses on the opportunity presented by this cutting-edge nuclear technology.

  • The Regional Energy and Resource Tables will act as a forum to align federal and provincial resources toward the development of key regional economic opportunities, including opportunities in the nuclear industry.

  • Budget 2022 included several investments that promote the development and use of nuclear technologies, including almost $70 million for Natural Resources Canada, over $50 million for Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission capacity building and $250 million for an electricity pre-development program that includes nuclear power. Additionally, Budget 2022 expanded the scope of the Canada Infrastructure Bank's mandate to allow it to invest in nuclear, laying the groundwork for its investment in the first among G7 grid-scale SMR at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minister-wilkinson-positions-canadas-nuclear-sector-as-provider-of-reliable-affordable-and-non-emitting-energy-on-the-global-stage-301661916.html

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
27.10.22 American Express verdient weiter prächtig
27.10.22 DAX – Schwingt Christine Lagarde die große Zinskeule?
27.10.22 Ölmarkt - Neue Anlagelösung / Sika - In der Bodenbildung
27.10.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf drei Indizes SMI®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500® Index
27.10.22 EZB und Credit Suisse im Fokus
27.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
26.10.22 Marktüberblick: SAP haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.22 Marktupdate 26.Oktober: Bärenmarktralley oder erfolgreiche Bodenbildung? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'156.09 19.52 0SSM5U
Short 11'385.19 13.76 6SSMKU
Short 11'799.98 8.95 6SSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'706.62 27.10.2022 17:31:49
Long 10'295.25 19.17 A7SSMU
Long 10'082.21 13.94 A9SSMU
Long 9'655.12 8.98 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse erwartet nach Milliardenverlust auch für das Schlussquartal rote Zahlen
EZB beschliesst erneut Leitzinserhöhung im Kampf gegen Inflation - Gerät die SNB jetzt in Zugzwang?
Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX zum Handelsende erholt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Schwieriges Umfeld: Diese Schweizer Börsenfirmen könnten vor finanziellen Schwierigkeiten stehen
Darum fällt der Euro wieder unter Parität zum US-Dollar - auch zum Franken schwächer
Darum erholt sich der Euro etwas - Zum Franken stärker
Swisscom-Aktie in Grün: Swisscom ernennt Gerd Niehage zum neuen Leiter IT, Netze und Infrastruktur
Clariant-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Clariant verkauft Land-Oil-Geschäft Nordamerika - starke Preiserhöhungen
Meta-Aktie verlustreich: Gewinn von Facebook-Mutter Meta bricht ein
Übertriebene Zinserhöhungen? Top-Ökonomen Mohamed El-Erian und Jeremy Siegel kritisieren die Fed

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.