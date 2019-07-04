04.07.2019 22:34:00

Minister Wilkinson Attends the Fraser Watershed Initiative Restoration Conference

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, attended and delivered a speech at the Fraser Watershed Initiative Restoration Conference today, along with Indigenous leaders, industry leaders and local non-governmental organizations. British Columbia's Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Lana Popham, was also in attendance

Minister Wilkinson addresses attendees of the Fraser Watershed Initiative Restoration Conference (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

Minister Wilkinson addressed the Canadian government's achievements in habitat and biodiversity restoration, including the recently announced BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. Through this joint Government of Canada, and Government of British Columbia Fund we are investing in community and industry led solutions to restore the health of wild fish stocks and fish habitat across the province. This includes a focus on maintaining the integrity of the Fraser River salmon run as a crucial component of the Pacific wild salmon lifecycle.

The Fraser River is an integral part of the province's ecological landscape, and an important piece of British Columbia's identity. The government is keen to support the ongoing discussions around watershed restoration, conservation of critical habitats, and collaborative governance.

This conference seeks to enhance the dialogue on ways to restore the Fraser Watershed to better environmental and economic health.

Stay Connected

  • Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
  • Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
  • Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold: “Buy the rumour, sell the fact”
09:16
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
09:07
Weekly-Hits: Solactive 3D Printing Index & Sportartikelhersteller
08:51
SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB