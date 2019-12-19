Minister Qualtrough concludes successful G7 High Level (Labour and Employment) meeting in France

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's economic success rests on the talent and creativity of its people. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting Canadians by ensuring they get the training and skills they need to succeed in the changing world of work.

On December 19, 2019, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, participated in the G7 High Level (Labour and Employment) meeting in Paris, France. At the meeting, labour and employment representatives of G7 countries, along with international social partners and international organizations, discussed the importance of reducing inequalities and working together to address the opportunities and changes generated by technological transformation and their impact on the future of work.

Minister Qualtrough highlighted Canada's continued efforts to help citizens of all ages get the skills and training they need to build a better future for themselves and their families, and some of the work Canada is undertaking to advance the goals of the first-ever G7 Tripartite Declaration. Canada is pleased that discussions on the important issue of gender equality remained on the agenda under France's Presidency. The Government of Canada is committed to achieving concrete results on gender equality, reducing wage gaps and ending violence and harassment in the workplace.

While in France, Minister Qualtrough took the opportunity to meet with Sophie Cluzel, France's Minister of State for Disabled People, as well as counterparts from the Interministerial Committee on Disability and the National Advisory Council of Persons with Disabilities. The Minister also met with representatives from the Association de Gestion du Fonds pour l'Insertion Professionnelle des Personnes Handicapées and the Union nationale des associations de parents, de personnes handicapées mentales et de leurs amis. During these meetings, Minister Qualtrough shared experiences and exchanged best practices, and reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to the full inclusion of persons with disabilities.

"The G7 promotes inclusive global growth and equality for all. Canada is showing leadership in ensuring Canadians have the skills and experience they need to succeed in the workforce. As the new Minister responsible for Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, I am focused on removing barriers to employment for all Canadians, to ensure that everyone has equal opportunities to participate in society and realize their full potential, resulting in a stronger economy and a stronger middle class."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

