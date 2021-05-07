SMI 11’111 0.0%  SPI 14’259 -0.1%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’197 0.2%  Euro 1.0949 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’999 -0.1%  Gold 1’816 1.7%  Bitcoin 51’117 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9073 -0.6%  Öl 68.3 -0.4% 
07.05.2021 00:33:00

Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir Announces PT Pertamina International Shipping as the Company's First Subholding Shipping Company

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 6, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister, Erick Thohir, unveils PT Pertamina (Persero)'s first shipping subholding company, PT Pertamina International Shipping (PT PIS).  Minister Thohir made the announcement during an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The Minister stated that the inauguration was the first big step for PT PIS to further strengthen its position in the energy and marine logistics sectors.

"With the official inauguration of Pertamina Group's first sub-holding company, I hope PT PIS will embolden the sector to develop  further and improve PT PIS position as a global leader," said Thohir.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the Yudhistira Room, Patra Jasa Building and attended by SOE Minister, Erick Thohir; SOE Deputy Minister, Pahala Mansury; President Director of Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati; President Commissioner of Pertamina International Shipping A. Junaedy Ganie; and Subholding Shipping's Board of Directors.

Pertamina's President Director, Nicke Widyawati, said  "the announcement  demonstrates the company's commitment to a strategic plan designed to integrate PT PIS' business with advanced shipping management and comprehensive business marine logistics."

"PT PIS will strive to meet  PT Pertamina (Persero)'s aim of  continuously growing the business, seize any existing opportunities, and  become the lifeblood of our nation in the energy distribution sector," said Widyawati.

She also stated that PT PIS' integrated logistics services will help strengthen the company's position in the maritime sectors. "We will consistently maintain our synergy in assets and services management. Hence, PT PIS will be able to achieve the title of national industry and global leader with an emphasis on green energy consumption.

Widyawati added that after officially becoming Pertamina's Subholding Shipping, now PIS manages 750 vessels, of which 540 are owned and leased, as well as managing six ports and terminals for oil-based fuel and LPG. "With Pertamina International Shipping being inaugurated as Pertamina's subholding, all ship assets, facilities and six ports and fuel and LPG terminals are managed by PIS. What PIS manages is 750 fleets of which 540 are self-owned, and the rest is leased," she concluded.

In the short-term, PT PIS plans  to participate in  the green gasification project, with a consortium of 52 power plants owned by PT PLN (Persero). The company will implement efficient processing of energy cargoes, including refined Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to ensure a green and future-ready infrastructure for a prosperous Indonesia.  

For more information, please visit https://pertamina-pis.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minister-of-state-owned-enterprises-erick-thohir-announces-pt-pertamina-international-shipping-as-the-companys-first-subholding-shipping-company-301286254.html

SOURCE PT Pertamina International Shipping

﻿

