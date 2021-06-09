SMI 11’647 0.1%  SPI 15’006 0.2%  Dow 34’600 -0.1%  DAX 15’641 -0.2%  Euro 1.0919 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’893 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’127 0.1%  Dollar 0.8967 -0.1%  Öl 72.1 0.8% 
09.06.2021 00:08:00

Minister Ng highlights government investment in venture capital at the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's Invest Canada conference

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant venture capital (VC) ecosystem is critical for innovation and scaling up in Canada, which will be crucial to our long-term growth and competitiveness. This ecosystem provides businesses with financial support and advisory services they need to scale up and grow their business, bringing made-in-Canada products and innovations to the world while anchoring their success in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, highlighted the Government of Canada's commitment to increase its support to the VC market in Canada. During her remarks at the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's annual Invest Canada conference, she noted that the government has committed to renewing the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI) through a $450-million investment announced in Budget 2021.

Canada's VC ecosystem has grown in recent years; 2019 set a new record in total investment, with $6.2 billion invested in Canadian businesses. A renewed VCCI builds on this momentum by investing $350 million in large national funds to support Canadian VC fund managers, $50 million in the life sciences sector and $50 million in inclusive growth. Through this investment, there is dedicated support for under-represented groups in the VC ecosystem such as women, Indigenous and racialized communities.

Increasing support for the VC industry is a win-win for Canada. It helps Canadian businesses get the financial support they need to scale up, access new markets and export their products and services to international customers, while also creating well-paying middle-class jobs. Investing in inclusive growth that harnesses the potential of all Canadians will generate growth, create jobs and boost the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A renewed VCCI represents the government's commitment to Canada's VC industry and will support the continued growth of Canada's innovation ecosystem.

Quotes

"A successful economic recovery in Canada will depend on a Team Canada approach. Renewing the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative and increasing investments in venture capital demonstrates the importance of the innovation ecosystem in helping Canada's economy fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic. These investments will help businesses scale up and grow, owning the podium in Canada and around the world thanks to their made-in-Canada products and innovations."
– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

Quick facts

  • Announced in Budget 2017 and expanded in the 2018 Fall Economic Statement, VCCI represents an investment of $450 million.
  • VCCI has invested in three streams:
    • Stream 1 invested in large funds-of-funds that will support Canadian VC fund managers.
    • Stream 2 invested in emerging and diverse managers, underserved regions and sectors, and alternative fund structures.
    • Stream 3 invested in VC funds that invest primarily in clean technology firms.
  • To date, VCCI has resulted in the investment of $1.8 billion in the Canadian venture capital ecosystem.
  • Budget 2021 proposes to invest $450 million to renew VCCI:
    • $350 million in national funds of funds
    • $50 million in the life sciences sector
    • $50 in inclusive growth
  • Canada is now ranked third for VC investment according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: So einfach lässt sich mit Green Bonds zu einer klimafreundlicheren Zukunft beitragen
08.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.06.21 BNP Paribas: Hebelprodukte auf Pinterest Inc. ab sofort handelbar über Swiss DOTS
08.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Baidu Inc
08.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Geht der Aufschwung der Luxusindustrie weiter?
08.06.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX zeigt Stärke
07.06.21 Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood bleibt bullish: Der Bitcoin ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten
UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Behörde gibt erstmals grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Behandlung - Biogen-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Moderna-Aktie mit Kurssprung: EU-Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder beantragt
Lonza-Aktien mit neuem Allzeithoch
Trading Idee Idorsia: Ein wichtiger Erfolg
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit