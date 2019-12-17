Minister Ng announces investment to launch the Saskatchewan Trade Accelerator Program

Government of Canada invests $240,000 to help dozens of businesses in Saskatchewan grow through exports

SASKATOON, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - When Canadian businesses export, they become more productive, create more jobs, grow faster, and invest more in research and development.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, announced a $240,000 investment to launch the Trade Accelerator Program (TAP) in partnership with the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP). This investment will help dozens of businesses in Saskatchewan overcome barriers to exporting and prepare for long-term success in new export markets.

TAP is part of the Government of Canada'sExport Diversification Strategy, a $1.1-billion initiative to increase Canada's overseas exports by 50% by 2025. The Strategy is part of the Government's plan to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) start up, scale up and access new markets.

Through 14 trade agreements, including the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canadian SMEs now have better access to 1.5 billion customers in over 50 countries. These efforts are paying off: Saskatchewan's exports grew to $31.2 billion last year—an 11.2% increase over 2017.

"Our global brand is strong once again and the world wants—and needs—more Canada. Today's investment in the Trade Accelerator Program and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership will mobilize small and medium-sized businesses to export, ensuring Saskatchewan's best become export-ready. By expanding this already successful program, we will help businesses become better positioned to access the 1.5 billion customers made available through Canada's many trade agreements. Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is delivering on its commitment to help Canadian businesses start up, scale up and access new markets."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"With the funding announced today, STEP will be able to include outcome-oriented export readiness training in its current suite of programs and services. TAP will help mobilize Saskatchewan businesses to export and help grow the economy, consistent with the goals outlined in the provincial government's new Saskatchewan Plan for Growth."

– Chris Dekker, President and CEO, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership

