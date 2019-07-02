02.07.2019 20:41:00

Minister Goodale launches Advisory Group on National Security Transparency

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians must know what the Government does to protect national security, how the Government does it, and why it's important. Providing information to Canadians on what the government does to protect their national security is essential to demonstrate that their values are being upheld. 

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced the launch of a National Security Transparency Advisory Group, and the appointment of its 11 members.

The group will advise the Deputy Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada on the implementation of the National Security Transparency Commitment.

The diversity of perspectives and expertise of the members of the National Security Transparency Advisory Group will be instrumental as the government works to increase transparency in a way that enables democratic accountability while protecting our safety and security.

National Security Transparency Advisory Group Members:

  • William Baker, Chair of the IRCC Departmental Audit Committee, Chair of the RCMP Departmental Audit Committee, and Former Deputy Minister of Public Safety Canada
  • Monik Beauregard, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, National and Cyber Security Branch, Public Safety Canada
  • Khadija Cajee, Co-Founder, No Fly List Kids
  • Michel Fortmann, Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Montreal
  • Mary Francoli, Director, Arthur Kroeger College of Public Affairs, and Associate Dean, Faculty of Public Affairs
  • Harpreet Jhinjar, Expert in Community Policing and Public Engagement
  • Thomas Juneau, Associate Professor at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs
  • Myles Kirvan, Former Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety Canada, former Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada
  • Justin Mohammed, Human Rights Law and Policy Campaigner at Amnesty International Canada
  • Bessma Momani, Professor of Political Science at the University of Waterloo and  Senior Fellow at the Centre for International Governance and Innovation
  • Jeffrey Roy, Professor in the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University's Faculty of Management

    • Monik Beauregard will serve as a government representative and Co-Chair within the group. Advisory group members will nominate the other Co-Chair at the first advisory group meeting.

    Quotes

    "Making national security more transparent strengthens the public's trust that our security agencies are protecting our rights, which makes them more effective at keeping us safe. Canada's new National Security Transparency Advisory Group will help inform the way ahead, as the Government takes measures to increase transparency in its national security policies, programs and activities."

    - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

    Quick Facts

    • Through its National Security Consultations, the Government heard strong calls for increased transparency on national security. As a result, the National Security Transparency Commitment was announced in June 2017, a set of six principles and twelve initiatives to ensure that our national security policies and operations are as transparent as possible. An annual public report on work to increase transparency will track progress across Government.
    • The National Security Transparency Advisory Group will meet up to four times per year to engage in discussions and provide their views to the Deputy Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

    Associated Links

    • Biographies of the National Security Transparency Advisory Group 
    • National Security Transparency Commitment

     

    SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

