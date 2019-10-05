+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Minister for Higher Education and Research Matilda Ernkrans to Open STS Forum in Japan

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Higher Education and Research Matilda Ernkrans travels to Japan Friday, 4 October. Her programme will include holding an opening address at the Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum on Sunday. The majority of the visit will take place in Kyoto and Tokyo, and the political focus will be on the climate and the environment.

The STS forum is an annual meeting gathering leaders in research, business, public authorities, media and policy for cross-border discussions on research and innovation. Ms Ernkrans is this year's keynote speaker at the forum, and will hold an opening address.

"We need to take joint responsibility to ensure that research reaches more people. Quite simply, we must be better at spreading and communicating research to the public, to counter 'fact resistance' in various contexts," says Ms Ernkrans.

Date and time: Sunday 6 October, 11.00 – Speech at the opening of the STS forum

Place: Kyoto International Conference Centre, Japan

CONTACT:

Mirjam Kontio, Press Secretary to Minister for Higher Education and Research Matilda Ernkrans, +46 73-074 05 57

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/utbildningsdepartementet/r/minister-for-higher-education-and-research-matilda-ernkrans-to-open-sts-forum-in-japan,c2925671

 

SOURCE Utbildningsdepartementet

