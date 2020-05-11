Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Telephone Call with PRC State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan spoke with PRC State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi on 28 April 2020 via telephone.

Minister Balakrishnan and State Councilor Wang expressed appreciation for the mutual support and effective collaboration between Singapore and China amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Minister Balakrishnan also reassured State Councilor Wang that Singapore would continue to look after the well-being of Chinese migrant workers in Singapore, including providing them with the necessary medical care and treatment.

Minister Balakrishnan and State Councilor Wang welcomed the ongoing discussions between both countries to gradually resume economic activity and exchanges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintain supply chain connectivity, especially for medical supplies and food. Minister Balakrishnan and State Councilor Wang also exchanged views on how safe international travel can be reinstituted in the near future.

Minister Balakrishnan and State Councilor Wang reaffirmed the importance of continuing to enhance regional and international cooperation, such as by exchanging information and keeping trade links open among all parties.

SOURCE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore