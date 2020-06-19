19.06.2020 05:14:00

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Participation in the "High-Level Videoconference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity"

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan participated in the "High-Level Videoconference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity" on 18 June 2020. The videoconference was chaired by PRC State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, and attended by 24 other countries, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Development Programme.

The participants discussed the public health and socio-economic challenges posed by COVID-19. They exchanged views on ways to enhance international cooperation against the pandemic, and agreed on the importance of maintaining supply chain connectivity and working closely together to promote economic recovery. 

At the meeting, Minister Balakrishnan emphasised the importance of global health cooperation against COVID-19, as well as the need for countries to keep global trade flowing and supply chains connected. Minister Balakrishnan stressed that countries should maintain cross-border linkages and facilitate continued capital and investment flows, which will help support businesses, create jobs and fuel the recovery of our economies. Minister Balakrishnan noted that the Belt and Road Initiative can provide a useful platform for countries to promote connectivity and development as they work towards economic recovery.  

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200619/2835882-1

SOURCE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.90
1.28 %
Givaudan 3’461.00
1.20 %
The Swatch Grp 194.30
1.20 %
SGS 2’312.00
0.87 %
Sika 184.30
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 41.65
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 337.45
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 491.60
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.40
-0.73 %
Nestle 106.84
-1.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
18.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
18.06.20
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
18.06.20
SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
18.06.20
Weekly-Hits: STOXX™ Europe 600 Index – Ein kontinentales Investment / Tesla – Mit Vollgas in neue Sphären
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Helvetia-Aktie in Rot: Helvetia nimmt mit Platzierung von 3,3 Millionen Aktien rund 300 Mio Fr. ein
Sunrise übernimmt Web-TV-Firma Wilmaa - Aktie legt zu
Clariant-Grossaktionär Sabic geht in Hände von Saudi Aramco über - Aktie legt zu
CANCOM mit starkem Umsatzwachstum in Q1 - CANCOM-Aktie knickt ein
Diese 5 Biotech-Aktien haben einen Vorsprung in der Impfstoffentwicklung
SNB-Aktie: Nationalrat will mit Nationalbankgewinn Schulden abbauen
Boeing-Aktie im Sinkflug: FAA überarbeitet Aufsichtsprozesse nach Boeing-Abstürzen
Cassiopea schliesst Kapitalerhöhung wie erhofft ab - Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt
Züblin-Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates - Aktie fester
Wirecard verschiebt Bilanzvorlage und will Strafanzeige erstatten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zuletzt. An den US-Börsen hielten sich Anleger am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich mehrheitlich mit leichten Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB