05.12.2019 23:55:00

Minister Duclos tables the 2019-20 Supplementary Estimates (A)

OTTAWA, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Support for Canada's veterans, defence modernization and climate change action are all part of the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to responsibly grow the economy and extend opportunities to all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, delivered the 2019-20 Supplementary Estimates (A) in the House of Commons.

As part of the government's planned spending cycle, the 2019-20 Supplementary Estimates (A) seek Parliament's approval of $4.9 billion to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

The planned spending in these Supplementary Estimates would provide more support for Canada's veterans, address public service compensation agreements, and protect the environment at home and internationally. These investments would support the continued delivery of Budget 2019 measures.

Quote

"Canadians expect results from their government, and the proposed investments in the Supplementary Estimates would continue to deliver on the priorities of Canadians from across the country, today and in the future."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

  • The Supplementary Estimates include spending needs that were not sufficiently developed in time for inclusion in the Main Estimates or that have been updated or refined since the Main Estimates were tabled.
  • Through the 2019-20 Supplementary Estimates (A), the Government is seeking $4.9 billion in additional spending for 39 organizations.
  • $4.8 billion (98.2%) would be voted on by Parliament and $87.9 million would be paid under other statutory authorities.
  • On April 11, 2019, the government tabled the 2019-20 Main Estimates that outlined $299.64 billion in planned budget expenditures for the fiscal year.

Associated Links

  • 2019-20 Supplementary Estimates (A)
  • 2019-20 Main Estimates
  • Budget 2019
  • GC InfoBase

Stay connected

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

