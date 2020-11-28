SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’390 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

Minister Blair announces the reappointment of RCMP Management Advisory Board members

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) plays an essential role in keeping Canadians safe.

The Government of Canada established the Management Advisory Board in June 2019 to provide the Commissioner with expert external advice on the management and administration of the RCMP, including advice on transformation.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced the reappointment of the RCMP Management Advisory Board members so they can continue their important work.

Board members were selected based on their diverse areas of expertise as well as their executive and corporate management experience and competencies, including in the key areas of human resources and labour relations, governance, change management and innovation, accounting and risk management, information technology, and policing and law enforcement.

The mandate of the Board and the terms of the members' appointment remain the same.

Quotes

"I'd like to thank the Management Advisory Board for the invaluable advice it provides the Commissioner in supporting her mandate to lead RCMP transformation. The Board is helping the RCMP build a workplace that is inclusive, respectful and free of harassment, and I am pleased that Board members agreed to continue their important work."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Management Advisory Board plays a critical role in the future of our organization. To date, I've sought their recommendations and feedback on many issues. The Board's experience and expert advice provides us with new and valuable perspectives to help us modernize, support our people, and serve Canadians. I look forward to continuing our work together."

Brenda Lucki, Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"I am pleased to continue this important role of assisting the RCMP achieve a more modern, effective, healthy and inclusive organization.  We recognize that there is still work to be done on challenges facing the RCMP."

- Mr. Richard Dicerni, Chair, RCMP Management Advisory Board

Quick Facts

  • The RCMP Management Advisory Board provides expertise and advice on transformation, workplace well-being, human resources, modern management practices, information technology and other specialized fields.
  • The Governor in Council appointed the RCMP Management Advisory Board members for terms of 18-months, starting on June 2, 2019.
  • Members have been reappointed for an additional 12 months, until December 2021.

Associated Links

  • News Release: New Interim Management Advisory Board to help drive RCMP modernization
  • Members of the Interim Management Advisory Board for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
  • Backgrounder: Interim Management Advisory Board for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

 

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

