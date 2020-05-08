Minister Bains announces new Industry Strategy Council

OTTAWA, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - We know that Canadian workers across numerous industrial sectors are facing economic hardship and uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting workers in these industries as it continues to fight COVID-19. Just as scientific and health expertise inform actions on public health, expertise from key industries inform government actions to promote innovation, economic inclusion and growth.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the new Industry Strategy Council, chaired by Monique Leroux—a strong business leader with a distinguished career in Canadian finance. This council will serve as an advisory board to assess the scope and depth of COVID-19's impact on industries and inform government's understanding of specific sectoral pressures. By enlisting senior business leaders, the Council will build on Canada's strong partnerships between government and industry, notably the Economic Strategy Tables, to support Canadians and their jobs.

This proactive and strategic approach is designed to bring the private sector to the table to directly share its perspective on the scope of the challenges being faced across industries.

Quotes

"By leveraging the existing and trusted Economic Strategy Tables, the Industry Strategy Council will provide a forum for industry leaders to share their perspectives regarding the challenges they are facing as a result of COVID-19. Monique Leroux has one of the most distinguished careers in Canadian finance, and her impressive background makes her the ideal business leader to chair this council."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Economic Strategy Tables are part of the Government's Innovation and Skills Plan to create well-paying jobs and strengthen the middle class by investing in high-growth sectors where Canada has a globally competitive advantage.

to create well-paying jobs and strengthen the middle class by investing in high-growth sectors where has a globally competitive advantage. The Tables are chaired by industry leaders in the following key sectors: advanced manufacturing, agri-food, clean technology, digital industries, health and bio-sciences, resources of the future, and tourism and hospitality. In response to some particular pressures related to the pandemic, the Government is adding two new Tables, representing the retail and transportation sectors.

The Industry Strategy Council will serve as an advisory body to give advice on economic policy to relevant federal ministers. Members of the Council will be announced in the near future and will complement the structure and focus of the Economic Strategy Tables.

Over the next 90 days, the Council will meet regularly to identify and understand sectoral pressures that are common across the industries.

Associated links

Economic Strategy Tables

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada