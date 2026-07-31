Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’425 0.2%  SPI 20’288 0.2%  Dow 52’208 1.2%  DAX 25’757 0.6%  Euro 0.9305 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’398 0.9%  Gold 4’055 -1.2%  Bitcoin 51’728 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8096 0.5%  Öl 90.2 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Nebius-Aktie legt zu: Microsoft und Meta liefern Rückenwind für KI-Boom
Allianz-Aktie gesucht: Beteiligung an Pimco ausgeweitet
Partners Group verkauft Zabka-Anteil an Couche-Tard - Aktie wenig bewegt
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
DKSH ernennt Livia Baratta zur neuen Chefin Investor Relations - Aktie leichter
Suche...
31.07.2026 13:27:25

Mining And Finance Stocks Drive FTSE 100 To Record High

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s equity benchmark index FTSE 100 climbed to a fresh record high on Friday, led by gains in mining and financials sector stocks. Strong earnings updates and easing concerns about AI infrastructure spending helped lift sentiment.

The FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,991.07, was up 34.20 points or 0.31% at 10,931.47 nearly half an hour past noon.

Natwest Group climbed 5.5% on strong second-quarter earnings. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second-quarter was 1.603 billion pounds, up 29.7% from 1.236 billion pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share grew to 20.1 pence from 15.3 pence a year ago.

Among miners, Anglo American Plc moved up 3.2%. Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore gained 2.2%, 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Endeavour Mining gained 1.1%, while Fresnillo climbed 0.5%.

Polar Capital Technology Trust gained 4.1%. BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Sainsbury (J), Scottish Mortgage, Metlen Energy & Metals, 3i Group, Shell, National Grid, F&C Investment Trust, Diploma, Halma, SSE and Alliance Witan advanced 1%-3%.

Property listing firm Rightmove rose 1.3% on share buyback news.

IG Group Holdings tanked nearly 11% after the company announced a $1.3 billion acquisition of U.S. fantasy sports and prediction-markets operator, Underdog. IG Group also announced that it would pause its share buyback programme.

GKN Aerospace owner Melrose Industries dropped 4.1% after it warned of additional exceptional costs linked to chemical tank incident at its Garden Grove facility in the United States.

Airtel Africa, JD Sports Fashion, Pearson, BT Group, Entain, Vodafone Group, Relx, Unilever, Smith & Nephew, Reckitt Benckiser, Compass Group and Experian lost 1.6%-2.7%.

In economic news, data from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society showed U.K. house prices grew at a slower pace in July as geopolitical tensions and fears of interest rate hikes weighed on property demand.

House prices registered an annual increase of 1.8% after rising 2.2% in June, the data showed. Prices were expected to grow 1.9%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

06:03 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
30.07.26 Logo WHS Fed lässt Zinsen unverändert – Nasdaq-Trade bringt 95 Punkte!
30.07.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Adecco Group AG, Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG
30.07.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall nach Zahlen gefragt – Können die Bullen dem DAX neue Impulse liefern?
29.07.26 KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
28.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, UBS
27.07.26 Optische Netzwerke: Die zunehmend bedeutende Schlüsseltechnologie
24.07.26 Nestlé-Zahlen belasten
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’048.44 19.58 SJYB2U
Short 15’340.16 13.97 S7BCRU
Short 15’904.37 9.00 S4ABWU
SMI-Kurs: 14’424.86 31.07.2026 13:24:31
Long 13’853.52 19.32 SDBL0U
Long 13’545.64 13.71 SABIUU
Long 12’966.94 8.88 SE2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

adidas-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Umsatzprognose erhöht - Höhere Kosten bremsen Ergebnisentwicklung
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Biotech-Konzern sieht sich nach erstem Semester auf Kurs
Microsoft liefert Traumquartal - Azure treibt Wachstum an - Aktie hebt ab
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sanofi-Aktie sackt ab: Pharmakonzern hebt Jahresziele an - Gewinneinbruch im Quartal
Clariant-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Amsterdamer Landgericht weisst Shells Schadensersatzklage zurück
DroneShield-Aktie verliert die Hälfte in drei Monaten: Was steckt hinter dem Kurssturz?
BMW-Aktie letztlich etwas schwächer: Ergebnis im zweiten Quartal rückläufig

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/31: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/31. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Die 30 bestbezahlten US-CEOs
Jahresgehälter von mehreren 100 Millionen Dollar - bei US-CEOs keine Ausnahme
Bildquelle: Nomad Soul / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.