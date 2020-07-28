+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 14:25:00

MinerEye Meets the Challenge of Automated, Optimized Data Protection in Hybrid Environments on the 'Base of the Future"

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MinerEye, the leading innovator in data protection and data privacy, today announced its selection to present its automated data protection solution to the U.S. Air Force via its AFWERX Challenge and Virtual Showcase for "The Base of the Future". Together with its partner, Agile Defense, MinerEye's "Enhancing the Base of the Future with Automated Information Governance" stands among the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions in the "Leveraging Operational Technology for the Base of the Future" Challenge.

The AFWERX Challenge is a collaborative combination of the defense, academic, startup, and private sectors. This current challenge focuses on rebuilding the Tyndall U.S. Air Force Base, which was wiped out by Hurricane Michael, as the Base of the Future.

From July 28th through 30th from 11:00 – 18:00 EDT, visitors to the AFWERX's Base of the Future Virtual Showcase can become acquainted with MinerEye's data protection solution that provides automated indexing and classification of unstructured data through pattern recognition regardless of file format or location. MinerEye's innovation will enable the USAF to leverage actionable information, reduce risk, and make better informed decisions.

"MinerEye is proud to be among the best technologies to build a secure, resilient, and agile US AirForce base by answering the call for automated, optimized data protection. Particularly as US government agencies and departments move to hybrid work environments, shared data, including attached files such as PDFs, must be secured with immediate accuracy and automated updating," said Yaniv Avidan, Co-Founder and CEO, MinerEye. "We salute the USAF's prioritization for innovative data protection and look forward to participating in rebuilding the Base of the Future."

Learn more about the upcoming event on July 28th-30th here.

Visit MinerEye at Solution #6387

#OperationalTechChallenge
#AFWERXFusion2020
#BOTFChallengeShowcase

About Agile Defense
Agile Defense is a leading information technology (IT) services business in Reston, VA, with U.S. Government clients. In partnership with MinerEye, Agile Defense plans to utilize its experience in the Federal market to bring the transformative technology to DoD customers. Agile Defense.

About MinerEye
MinerEye enables organizations to overcome the information governance, protection and privacy challenges. Its Interpretive AI™, machine learning, and computer vision automatically scans, indexes, analyzes, virtually labels and categorizes unstructured and dark data contained in organizations' data repositories. minereye.com.

Contact:
Susan Becker
susan.becker@minereye.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minereye-meets-the-challenge-of-automated-optimized-data-protection-in-hybrid-environments-on-the-base-of-the-future-301101125.html

SOURCE MinerEye

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 573.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 323.15
0.78 %
Sika 208.10
0.10 %
LafargeHolcim 44.36
-0.11 %
Alcon 56.20
-0.21 %
ABB 23.69
-0.84 %
Swiss Re 73.70
-0.86 %
CS Group 9.73
-0.96 %
Novartis 77.03
-1.08 %
CieFinRichemont 57.80
-2.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
08:18
SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
06:00
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Geberit – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt pendelt um den Vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex weist am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen aus. Ferner notierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB