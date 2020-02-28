Mineral Mountain Attending PDAC 2020

MMV-TSX-V

MNRLF-OTCQB

M8M-FRANKFURT

Highlights:

Mineral Mountain will be attending PDAC 2020 and invite attendees to visit us at BOOTH #2812





Polished core samples from drill hole recently completed and testing the down dip extension of Target #1. Select samples of quartz flooded and mineralized intervals showing strong hydrothermal chlorite alteration accompanied by 5-15% pyrrhotite and 5% arsenopyrite mineralization within sheared cummingtonite-chlorite-chert Rochford Iron Formation.





Mineral Mountain to launch its new, improved website www.mineralmountainresources.com

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: "MMV") is pleased to report that it will be again attending the annual PDAC Conference, PDAC 2020 and invite all attendees to visit our team at Booth #2812.

Commented Nelson W. Baker, president and CEO of Mineral Mountain: "As a lifetime member of the PDAC, and, not having missed the annual convention in over 30 consecutive years, I'm very excited about the gold potential of our Standby Gold Project in one of the most productive and stable districts in North America !"

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A.The Rochford Project covers in excess of 7,500 acres and covers five major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation comparable to the geological setting of the ledge-type gold mineralization developed at the Homestake Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Forward looking information

