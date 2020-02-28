28.02.2020 19:12:00

Mineral Mountain Attending PDAC 2020

MMV-TSX-V
MNRLF-OTCQB
M8M-FRANKFURT

Highlights:

  • Mineral Mountain will be attending PDAC 2020 and invite attendees to visit us at BOOTH #2812

  • Polished core samples from drill hole recently completed and testing the down dip extension of Target #1. Select samples of quartz flooded and mineralized intervals showing strong hydrothermal chlorite alteration accompanied by 5-15% pyrrhotite and 5% arsenopyrite mineralization within sheared cummingtonite-chlorite-chert Rochford Iron Formation.

  • Mineral Mountain to launch its new, improved website www.mineralmountainresources.com

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: "MMV") is pleased to report that it will be again attending the annual PDAC Conference, PDAC 2020 and invite all attendees to visit our team at Booth #2812.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.)

Commented Nelson W. Baker, president and CEO of Mineral Mountain: "As a lifetime member of the PDAC, and, not having missed the annual convention in over 30 consecutive years, I'm very excited about the gold potential of our Standby Gold Project in one of the most productive and stable districts in North America !"  

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A.The Rochford Project covers in excess of 7,500 acres and covers five major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation comparable to the geological setting of the ledge-type gold mineralization developed at the Homestake Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, constitute forward looking- information. Forward looking information consists of statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information does not constitute guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward- looking information. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company cautions the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-looking information should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

