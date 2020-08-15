Mine! Mine! Mine! - New Study Indicates That Entitlement Can Lead to Dishonesty

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young children can largely get away with pulling a tantrum when they are not given what they want. Grown-ups, not so much. Seeing a rebuffed adult making a scene in public is awkward, whether it's about cutting in line, getting VIP treatment, or putting on a mask in order to shop. A strong sense of entitlement can also be a powerful motive for deception, according to recent research conducted by Queendom.com. Their study reveals that self-entitled people may employ underhanded tricks in order to get what they feel they deserve, including manipulation and lying.

Analyzing data from 8,864 people who took the Integrity and Work Ethics Test, Queendom researchers compared people on different traits related to honesty/dishonesty, based on their level of self-entitlement. Several noteworthy variances were discovered.

Certain personality attributes can increase a person's likelihood of acting dishonestly, including the following: (Note: Scores on the traits below range on a scale from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the stronger the trait).

DECEITFULNESS



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 70

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 24

MANIPULATIVENESS



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 78

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 22

SELF-INTEREST



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 79

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 26

MACHIAVELLARISM



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 71

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 37

DISDAIN FOR RULE-FOLLOWERS



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 70

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 17

VINDICTIVENESS



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 75

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 28

DEVIOUSNESS



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 80

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 28

ANTAGONISM



Score for people with a strong sense of entitlement: 72

Score for people with a low sense of entitlement: 24

SELF-ENTITLED PEOPLE ARE ALSO MORE LIKELY TO:



Have an overdeveloped sense of self-importance and superiority (score of 84 vs. 23)

Desire admiration (74 vs. 25)

Loathe weakness in others (80 vs. 26), as well as gullibility (72 vs. 32)

Take pleasure in other people's misfortunes (80 vs. 23)

ON THE FLIPSIDE, SELF-ENTITLED PEOPLE ARE LESS:



Remorseful when they commit an act of transgression (56 vs. 83)

Accountable for their actions (60 vs. 82)

Willing to stand by their values, should they have any (55 vs. 86)

Trustworthy (53 vs. 78)

Loyal (55 vs. 72)

Discreet (41 vs. 73)

Empathetic (55 vs. 76)

"There are a number of factors that can breed a strong sense of entitlement," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests, the parent company of Queendom. "It's important to first point out, however, that when we talk about entitlement, we're not referring to a person's fundamental right to safety, medical care, justice, respect, and love. We're talking about people who demand and expect preferential treatment. This attitude is often seen in narcissists, people who have a chip on their shoulder, or who were raised by permissive, over-indulgent parents. However, a person may also develop a strong sense of entitlement as a result of over-compensating for low self-esteem, abandonment, betrayal, or an injustice. This compels the person to put their own needs first, to fight for their demands to be meet, regardless of the cost or inconvenience to others. And as our study has revealed, they have no qualms about using underhanded means to get what they want."

