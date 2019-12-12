+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 09:36:00

Mindtree Recognized for Excellence in Operations at 6th IDC Insights Awards

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has received an IDC Insights Award for Excellence in Operations for its IT infrastructure services. The award cites Mindtree's MWatch platform, which enables the delivery of consistent and optimized infrastructure operations services through automation.

MWatch is an IT infrastructure management platform that gives users a consolidated, end-to-end view of their infrastructure and applications. It utilizes automation tools that standardize operations, eliminate time-consuming manual processes and improve accuracy and precision. It also enables users to understand and address the combination of factors that cause inefficient processes and escalate costs.

The IDC Insights Awards, in its sixth year, acknowledges the achievements of CIOs and IT leaders in three categories: Excellence in Omni-Experience, Excellence in Operations and Excellence in Data Intelligence. Mindtree's win in the Excellence in Operations category indicates that the MWatch platform has demonstrated sustainable and measurable improvements in key performance metrics, such as operational efficiency or employee productivity.

"Enterprise IT infrastructures need to be more agile and responsive so that they can adapt to changing business requirements," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head of Enterprise Service Lines for Mindtree. "The only way to achieve this level of agility is to have consolidated, end-to-end visibility into your IT infrastructure so that you can gain insights that help eliminate inefficiencies and reduce costs. We built MWatch to help enterprises run their data center operations more like a business. The IDC Insights Awards recognition is further proof that MWatch is a highly effective set of tools for driving your operations to the highest levels of performance and productivity."

About IDC Insights Awards:

Currently in its sixth year, the - IDC Insights Awards honor business and IT leaders who envisaged, conceptualized, and successfully executed an IT implementation that brought about tangible results for their organization. Specially designed for today's CIOs and IT leaders, the Awards is a platform for delegates to network with peers and technology partners, gain insights from worldwide thought leaders and, most importantly, to acknowledge and applaud the transformative initiatives that organizations have undertaken towards accelerating success.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA                                                 
Swetha Ganesan                               
Mindtree Ltd                                       
+91-9789061981                                
Swetha.Ganesan@mindtree.com      

UNITED STATES
Erik Arvidson
Matter
+978-518-4542
mindtree@matternow.com  

EUROPE                                                                   
Edward Stevenson                            
Hotwire                                                           
+44-783-459-7877                  
Edward.Stevenson@hotwireglobal.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

