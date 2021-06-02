SMI 11’466 0.3%  SPI 14’801 0.3%  Dow 34’575 0.1%  DAX 15’564 0.0%  Euro 1.0961 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’066 -0.1%  Gold 1’900 0.0%  Bitcoin 33’502 1.9%  Dollar 0.8976 0.0%  Öl 70.5 -0.2% 
02.06.2021 09:40:00

Mindtree has Earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

WARREN, N.J.  and BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.

"Our clients have a business imperative to derive meaningful insights from data and convert those insights into business value," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization will bring our experience in accelerating data discovery and making data-driven business decisions more accessible to those organizations that are dedicated to their business transformation journeys." 

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Mindtree clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 270 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 23,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-has-earned-the-analytics-on-microsoft-azure-advanced-specialization-301303655.html

SOURCE Mindtree

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:16 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Jetzt wird es eng für die Bullen / ABB – Jetzt wird die Luft langsam dünn
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.06.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank unter Druck
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad
Polyphor-Aktie steigt kräftig: Polyphor meldet Wirkung von Balixafortide in präklinischen Covid-19-Studien
Nach IPO: So will Oatly den Milliardenbetrag vom Börsengang investieren
Swiss Life schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 400 Millionen Franken ab - Aktie in Grün
Alphabet-Aktie im Plus: Google bezieht weiteren Standort in Zürich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit