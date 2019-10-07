Mindshare Wins Big at Adweek's Media Plan of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek has awarded Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, with five wins at its Media Plan of the Year Awards. For more than 20 years, these prestigious awards have celebrated the best work in media, or as Adweek puts it, honoring "the industry's most dynamic media plans and executions from around the world—and the teams who are integral to this vital yet oft-overlooked part of the business." This year, Mindshare is the most awarded media agency of the competition.

Mindshare USA won two awards for the Cheerios "Hacking Prime Day" campaign, for the categories Best Use of Voice and Best Use of Alternative Media. Mindshare Australia won three awards for the Foxtel "Monty's Wicket Warnings" campaign, in the categories of Best Use of AI/VR/Machine Learning, Best International Campaign ($1+ million) and Best Use of Mobile ($500k+).

With provocative ideas, smart executions, and strong results, these two programs have won big across the industry this year and have shown how media can drive new forms of creativity. Both won at Cannes Lions (with Hacking Prime Day winning Gold and Monty's Wicket Warnings winning Silver in the Media Lions), which helped Mindshare win Cannes' Media Network of the Year. Both also won at last month's WPPed Cream Awards, which honors the most creative work across WPP, taking home Crème de la Crème awards—the top prize in their respective categories.

These wins also follow numerous other accolades for Mindshare in 2019, including Festival of Media Global's Agency Network of the Year, the top spot in the MMA's Global SMARTIES Business Impact Index for "Media Agencies" and "Agency Networks," and much more.

Innovation and Growth for Mindshare

These wins also come on the heels of substantial innovation and growth for the agency, bringing new offerings and ideas to clients that provoke the industry, with purpose. For example, this year, Mindshare USA launched the NeuroLab, which uses medical-grade EEG (electroencephalogram) and GSR (galvanic skin response) technology to measure second-by-second, non-conscious neurological responses to brand stories and media. In doing so, the agency is able to help clients pressure test different ideas and strategies, as well as bust long-held industry myths around marketing and media.

Mindshare USA also launched season two of Media Dystopia, a series that imagines the potential fates of media based on the provocations that many industry players would prefer to ignore. The program has helped Mindshare future-proof its clients' businesses, with season three coming to the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

"Media can change the course of a client's business—if you're brave enough to tap into its depth," said Adam Gerhart, CEO, Mindshare USA. "We've given our people license to reject the status quo and rewrite the rules in media. By doing so, they're empowered to bring unconventional ideas to clients and push media creativity to new heights, and these awards are a testament to that."

