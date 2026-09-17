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MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie 125112599 / CH1251125998

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17.09.2026 07:00:05

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces MindMotion Lite to Expand Home-Based Neurorehabilitation

MindMaze Therapeutics
0.15 CHF -3.21%
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Market Launch
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces MindMotion Lite to Expand Home-Based Neurorehabilitation

17-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces MindMotion Lite to Expand Home-Based Neurorehabilitation

Expected by year-end 2026, the new solution brings the full range of MindMotion neurotherapeutic activities to a tablet-based format designed for easier deployment at home

Geneva, Switzerland – September 17, 2026  MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the launch of MindMotion Lite by the end of 2026. Purpose-built for use in the home, the new solution broadens access to intensive neurorehabilitation and represents a key inflection point in the commercial scale-up of the company’s platform.

MindMotion Lite delivers all neurotherapeutic activities available on MindMotion GO through a tablet, significantly reducing the hardware requirements for home deployment. It retains full-body rehabilitation capabilities designed to engage patients in intensive training, while offering a more accessible user experience tailored to patients at home. The tablet also supports teleconsultation and remote management, enabling healthcare professionals to support patients as they continue therapy beyond the clinic.

“With MindMotion Lite, we aim to make intensive neurorehabilitation accessible to all and a routine part of patients’ lives beyond the clinic,” said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. “The AHA/ASA guidelines updated in August 2026 emphasize sufficient rehabilitation intensity and continuity of care after stroke, yet access to continued neurotherapy after patients return home remains a critical gap in today’s care. MindMotion Lite is designed to help close that gap for patients. In addition, its integration with our suite of solutions and eligibility under our existing reimbursement codes will further strengthen our offering for patients and providers.”

This innovation complements the company’s existing platform, which combines therapeutic software, sensors and specialized hardware for neurorehabilitation across the continuum of care. MindMotion Lite's tablet-based format is designed to enhance patient experience, streamline distribution, and reduce home deployment costs compared with MindMotion GO, supporting a more scalable and capital-efficient expansion of the company’s home-based offering.

Ahead of launch, the company will preview MindMotion Lite at upcoming clinical, healthcare and investor conferences. Further details on commercial availability and launch markets will be shared closer to launch.

About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company’s FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts
Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer
ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_MindMotion Lite Announcement
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
Fax: +41 22 545 11 17
E-mail: ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
Internet: www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH1251125998
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2400554

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2400554  17-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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