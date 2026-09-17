MindMaze Therapeutics Aktie 125112599 / CH1251125998
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17.09.2026 07:00:05
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces MindMotion Lite to Expand Home-Based Neurorehabilitation
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Market Launch
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces MindMotion Lite to Expand Home-Based Neurorehabilitation
Expected by year-end 2026, the new solution brings the full range of MindMotion neurotherapeutic activities to a tablet-based format designed for easier deployment at home
Geneva, Switzerland – September 17, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the launch of MindMotion Lite by the end of 2026. Purpose-built for use in the home, the new solution broadens access to intensive neurorehabilitation and represents a key inflection point in the commercial scale-up of the company’s platform.
MindMotion Lite delivers all neurotherapeutic activities available on MindMotion GO through a tablet, significantly reducing the hardware requirements for home deployment. It retains full-body rehabilitation capabilities designed to engage patients in intensive training, while offering a more accessible user experience tailored to patients at home. The tablet also supports teleconsultation and remote management, enabling healthcare professionals to support patients as they continue therapy beyond the clinic.
“With MindMotion Lite, we aim to make intensive neurorehabilitation accessible to all and a routine part of patients’ lives beyond the clinic,” said Zach Henderson, CEO of MindMaze Therapeutics. “The AHA/ASA guidelines updated in August 2026 emphasize sufficient rehabilitation intensity and continuity of care after stroke, yet access to continued neurotherapy after patients return home remains a critical gap in today’s care. MindMotion Lite is designed to help close that gap for patients. In addition, its integration with our suite of solutions and eligibility under our existing reimbursement codes will further strengthen our offering for patients and providers.”
This innovation complements the company’s existing platform, which combines therapeutic software, sensors and specialized hardware for neurorehabilitation across the continuum of care. MindMotion Lite's tablet-based format is designed to enhance patient experience, streamline distribution, and reduce home deployment costs compared with MindMotion GO, supporting a more scalable and capital-efficient expansion of the company’s home-based offering.
Ahead of launch, the company will preview MindMotion Lite at upcoming clinical, healthcare and investor conferences. Further details on commercial availability and launch markets will be shared closer to launch.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
Media & Investor Contacts
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_MindMotion Lite Announcement
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2400554
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2400554 17-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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