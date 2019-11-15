Mindmatrix CEO, Harbinder Khera chosen as a panelist at the Sales Enablement Soirée

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix, the leading channel and sales enablement solution provider, is one of the panelists at the Sales Enablement Soiree this month. Harbinder will be participating in a discussion on the topic, "Buyer Behavior: Getting Reps the Insights They Need To Win."

The Sales Enablement Soiree is being held in San Francisco, CA on November 21st at the Four Seasons Conference Center on 757 Market St from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm. The Soiree showcases industry experts in sales enablement from various organizations. As the largest event organized exclusively for sales enablement at Dreamforce, the Sales Enablement Soiree offers a relaxed environment for its participants to catch up with thought leaders, peers, leading sales enablement professionals and share industry trends and best practices.

Harbinder has been a speaker at the Sales Enablement Soiree for the last 2 years. Last year, he was a part of the panel discussion on, 'Structuring Content for Sales Reps'. A video of the discussion can be found here. This year, Harbinder will be talking on, "Buyer Behavior: Getting Reps the Insights They Need To Win." As an industry-leading channel and sales enablement solutions company, in 2019, Mindmatrix has shone the spotlight on the new buyer's journey time and again and its impact on direct and indirect sales and marketing. The company recently released a whitepaper titled, Aligning Your Partner Marketing To The New Buyer's Journey, that discussed how partner marketing strategies need to evolve to achieve partner marketing success in the new buyer's journey. Here's a link to the whitepaper.

You can catch up with Harbinder Khera or Mindmatrix staff at the Sales Enablement Soiree, or send an email to sales@mindmatrix.net to book a time slot in advance.

SOURCE Mindmatrix