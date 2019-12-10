Mindgruve Selected as Marketing Agency of Record for automotiveMastermind

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest growing modern marketing agencies in the U.S., has been selected to lead marketing efforts for automotiveMastermind. automotiveMastermind is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions to help automotive dealers improve sales and communicate better with prospective customers. Its sales platform, Market EyeQ, is the first-ever within the automotive industry to give dealers the power to target and communicate with every potential loyalty, conquest, and service customer in a market. Mindgruve will develop automotiveMastermind's integrated marketing strategy including paid media, analytics, website optimizations and SEO.

"We're excited to partner with Mindgruve to bring an even higher marketing infrastructure and customer demand generation capability to our business," said Giorgia Favaretto-Illig, Vice President of Marketing at automotiveMastermind. "With the help of Mindgruve, we plan to optimize our website experience for our audience and increase brand awareness through SEO and paid media efforts, reaching new dealerships interested in streamlining their sales processes."

Mindgruve's earned media and web development teams will implement strategic optimizations to increase organic search ranking and improve users' on-site experience. The paid media team will execute a targeted media campaign to drive website traffic and sales. These marketing efforts will be supported with advanced analytics to inform future strategies.

"automotiveMastermind is transforming the automotive industry with data-driven insights that allow dealers to personalize their approach for each customer," said Chad Robley, co-founder and CEO of Mindgruve. "We're excited to support this effort with an integrated marketing strategy to increase awareness and reach new customers. As a team, we look forward to bringing our innovative marketing approach to more dealerships throughout the country."

About Mindgruve

We are a global, independent marketing agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers from around the world driven by one common purpose — create groundbreaking work that helps brands drive business growth. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ .

About automotiveMastermind

automotiveMastermind, a business line of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions to help automotive dealers improve sales and communicate better with prospective customers. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

