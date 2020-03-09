Mindfulness Addresses Impact of Sleep Loss from Daylight Savings and the Coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lack of sleep from daylight savings time affects productivity, work performance, concentration, and memory, according to physicians at the University of Washington . The Coronavirus may further impact sleep with the ongoing fear and uncertainty associated with this rapidly evolving situation.

The Sleep Foundation reports that about one in three American adults don't get sufficient sleep on a regular basis. Lack of sleep impacts our critical thinking abilities. When you lose sleep, it's harder to focus and pay attention. This affects work performance and productivity. The impact of sleep loss on the economy is staggering. Sleep loss causes up to $411 billion in economic losses and about 1.23 million lost working days a year, according to a RAND Corporation study .

eMindful, the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, has launched new Mindful Sleep Meditations to help with sleep loss from daylight savings and the concern over the Coronavirus. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that mindfulness meditation can help with insomnia and fatigue.

"The fatigue and daytime sleepiness that comes with losing sleep around daylight savings time and the Coronavirus affects well-being and makes it difficult to perform at your best. This takes a toll on our nation's workforce and the economy," said Denise Shields, Ph.D., Director of Curriculum, Delivery and Research, eMindful. "Our sleep meditations, which are designed to relax the body and mind, prevent additional sleep loss and improve quality of sleep."

Fifty-four percent of eMindful's eM Life participants have improved their sleep through our evidence-based applied programs. The collection is designed for daily use and includes applied mindfulness practices that can be integrated into everyday life. Sleep meditations available through eMindful include: Relaxing into Sleep with Loving-Kindness, Relaxing the Body for Deep Sleep, Waves of Relaxation and Peace, Deep and Restful Sleep, and Inner Stillness and Deep Sleep.

Contact:

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

zev@emindful.com

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindfulness-addresses-impact-of-sleep-loss-from-daylight-savings-and-the-coronavirus-301020128.html

SOURCE eMindful