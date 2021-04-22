MINDCURE Announces Experienced Finance Executive Michael Wolfe as CFO and appoints Larissa Chaikowsky to its Board of Directors

Mr. Wolfe has extensive capital markets and debt and equity financing experience; Ms. Chaikowsky, the COO at BMO Wealth Management, has significant expertise in corporate governance, human resources and operational risk management

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") a leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic therapy, is pleased today to announce the hiring of Michael Wolfe as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wolfe possesses over 30 years of financial leadership and private equity experience and most recently served as the CFO at Baylin Technologies, a TSX-listed company in the wireless communications industry. In an additional appointment also announced today, MINDCURE has named Larissa Chaikowsky to its Board of Directors. Stephen Inouye will be stepping down from his position on the Board, as well as from the CFO role for personal reasons to make way for Ms. Chaikowsky and Mr. Wolfe, respectively.

Mr. Wolfe's experience with raising capital through markets, financial institutions, and investment banks will be important as MINDCURE continues to build its team, its technology, and its leadership position within the psychedelics industry. He has a successful track record in mergers and acquisitions, growth financings and recapitalizations in diverse industries such as cable, manufacturing and global logistics. "I am honoured to be joining MINDCURE at this exciting stage of company growth. Mrs. Ramsden is an impressive CEO and so is the team she is building around her," said Michael Wolfe, MINDCURE CFO. "In addition to having worked with established mid-market companies, I was the CFO of an early-stage health app and am excited by the potential of iSTRYM to serve a large global market in need."

"I would first like to thank Stephen Inouye for his instrumental role in our first chapter at MINDCURE," said MINDCURE CEO and President Kelsey Ramsden. "We continue to build a world-class executive team over the past months, with a particular focus on what we intend to do better than anybody else with our digital therapeutics strategy driving near-term revenue and pre-clinical research underway. Mr. Wolfe has a strong background in the capital markets, and his particular financial expertise with regards to capital raising, acquisitions and the public markets are of immense value to MINDCURE."

Ms. Chaikowsky currently serves as the COO of US Wealth Management at the BMO Financial Group and has served a variety of leadership roles at the company through her 15+ year career there. "I am very excited to join the MINDCURE Board of Directors. I am passionate about innovation, and particularly around mental health care through psychedelics," said Larissa Chaikowsky. "Mrs. Ramsden has assembled an impressive Board and I look forward to bringing my expertise within corporate governance, operational risk management, and human resources to MINDCURE as its rapid growth continues."

"Ms. Chaikowsky is a premier executive with a stellar track record of success. She is a no-nonsense and passionate leader with very relevant experience for us in regulated industries, particularly in the United States," continued Mrs. Ramsden. "We will lean on her significantly for her expertise with internal human resource structure as well as with her network and connections in banking and the capital markets."

About Michael Wolfe:

Mr. Wolfe has over 30 years' experience in finance, accounting. private equity and business valuation. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Baylin Technologies Inc., a TSX listed company in the wireless communications industry. Prior to joining Baylin, Michael was the Chief Financial Officer of several mid-market Canadian companies including Masstech Group Inc., a software company in the broadcast industry. As a General Partner at VenGrowth Capital Partners Inc., Michael had a successful track record in acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings and recapitalizations in diverse industries such as cable, broadcast, manufacturing, insurance, oil field services and global logistics.

Mr. Wolfe has also served as a director for several private and public companies, including as a member of audit and other independent committees. He earned a CPA, CA designation, a Chartered Business Valuator designation, an MBA from McMaster University, and a BA (Business and Economics) from the University of Western Ontario.

About Larissa Chaikowsky:

Larissa Chaikowsky is the Chief Operating Officer for the U.S. Wealth Management business at BMO. She leads the National Office Teams and oversees the planning, development and implementation of product and service strategies for BMO Financial Group's U.S. Wealth businesses. Prior to this role, Larissa was the U.S. Chief Human Resources Officer for BMO Financial Group. She oversaw the strategic and operational governance processes of the U.S. HR organization. She executed enterprise HR overseeing and coordinating human resources related matters as they pertain to: U.S. regulatory agencies, and U.S. mergers and acquisitions. Larissa had a leadership role with the Human Resources Committee of the BMO Financial Corp board of Directors and the Benefits Investment Committee. She also chaired the U.S. Compensation Oversight Committee and the U.S. Benefits Administration Committee.

During her fifteen-year tenure with BMO, Larissa has held several senior positions that have played a role in helping redefine the BMO brand and improving the business practices of Technology and Operations, Human Resources and Corporate Strategy. Larissa received her Bachelor of International Business and Relations from the Sprott School of Business and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

