Mind Cure adds Alain Roy as a product development specialist

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the addition Alain Roy to the company. Alain Royis a product development expert with over 30 years of experience creating and manufacturing high-quality health supplements and nutritional products for leading brands such as Vega, greens+ and Bio-K+.

This addition highlights Mind Cure's focus on building its team to evaluate, identify and deliver safe, high-quality and effective nootropic and functional mushroom products to the market, beginning with the launch of Moonbeam Mushrooms. Mind Cure is also pleased to announce that its Moonbeam Mushrooms products are in the final stages of testing and manufacturing before launching to the Canadian and US markets.

Alain Roy is a product development specialist with over 30 years of experience creating and manufacturing high-quality health supplements in Canada, working with leading brands such as greens+, Bio-K+ and Vega, among others. He has extensive experience with Health Canada and developing compliant natural health products for the Canadian marketplace.

"I have the luxury of picking who I work with very carefully. I now choose to work only with those brands I strongly align with, and in particular brands that are dedicated to doing things right in terms of quality manufacturing," said Alain Roy. "Mind Cure and its team are committed to developing only the highest quality of functional and nootropic products."

Philip Tapley stated, "Alain Roy brings instant credibility to Mind Cure. He is an award-winning product developer who has helped to create some of the most successful health supplements in the world. As we research and discover nootropic products for the Mind Cure consumer, Alain's expertise with manufacturing, growth and compliance will enable us to help more people more quickly."

Additionally, Mind Cure is announcing today that they are rapidly approaching the launch of Moonbeam Mushroom products in the USA. Currently, the products are in the final phase of manufacturing and testing, and the company anticipates an early-October launch for direct sales to U.S. consumers.

Mind Cure believes that the mental health space is ready for transformation, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated. Mind Cure intends to further its investigation into new product candidates and treatments which are effective in treating mental health. These new product candidates range from nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

