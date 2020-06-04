04.06.2020 22:48:00

Minco Capital Announces Change of President

TSXV: MMM
OTCQB: MGHCF
FSE: MI5 

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQB: MGHCF) (FSE:MI5) reports that as part of measures to significantly reduce the Company's operating costs in light of the current economic and market conditions, the Company has decided  not to renew the employment agreement of  Mr. Ken Leigh who has acted as the President of the Company since June 1, 2017.  The Company thanks Mr. Leigh for his service and contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in the future.

Dr. Ken Cai, the Company's Chief Executive Officer will act as the President of the Company. 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai
Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.

