04.06.2020 22:48:00
Minco Capital Announces Change of President
TSXV: MMM
OTCQB: MGHCF
FSE: MI5
VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQB: MGHCF) (FSE:MI5) reports that as part of measures to significantly reduce the Company's operating costs in light of the current economic and market conditions, the Company has decided not to renew the employment agreement of Mr. Ken Leigh who has acted as the President of the Company since June 1, 2017. The Company thanks Mr. Leigh for his service and contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in the future.
Dr. Ken Cai, the Company's Chief Executive Officer will act as the President of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Ken Cai
Chairman and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.
