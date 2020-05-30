Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020 14:00:00

MimiVax Phase 2 study of SurVaxM in combination with pembrolizumab opens for recurrent glioblastoma patients

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MimiVax LLC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company in Buffalo, N.Y., USA, developing immunotherapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced a clinical collaboration to assess the combination of SurVaxM (MimiVax) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda; MERCK). SurVaxM is a patented peptide immunogen targeting survivin, a cell-survival protein present in glioblastoma and many other cancers.

(PRNewsfoto/MimiVax, LLC)

This is a Phase 2 study now open at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH. The goal is to establish safety and tolerability of the drug combination and assess clinical activity of SurVaxM with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. Patients at first recurrence of glioblastoma who have failed prior chemotherapy and radiation are eligible. The results of this study will be used to further clinical development of this combination in glioblastoma.

Effective treatment options for recurrent glioblastoma are extremely limited and survival after recurrence is often less than 7 months. This phase 2 study of SurVaxM plus pembrolizumab builds upon the results of recent trials demonstrating SurVaxM's safety and efficacy in treating glioblastoma. SurVaxM triggers T-cell immunity simultaneously with unique antibody-mediated anti-tumor responses.

MimiVax's proprietary product portfolio is based on technology licensed from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The company plans to initiate a pivotal randomized study of SurVaxM in treating patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma to be performed at cancer centers across the USA and China. MimiVax is advised by Varia Ventures, LLC on financing matters and Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP on legal matters.

About MimiVax LLC
MimiVax LLC is a NY based private, clinical-stage biotechnology company formed in 2012 to develop and commercialize its lead candidate SurVaxM and pipeline immunotherapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information visit www.mimivax.com.

About SurVaxM
SurVaxM is an immunostimulant (cancer vaccine) targeting survivin, a molecule that is present in many cancers. A multi-center Phase 2a study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma was completed in 2019. A Phase 1 evaluation of SurVaxM in combination with REVLIMID (BMS) for multiple myeloma as well as a Phase 1 study in Neuro-endocrine Tumors (NET) are currently open with ongoing enrollment at Roswell Park. The SurVaxM project has been graciously supported by donations to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and by private investors, including Buffalo Capital Partners and Varia Ventures.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimivax-phase-2-study-of-survaxm-in-combination-with-pembrolizumab-opens-for-recurrent-glioblastoma-patients-301067724.html

SOURCE MimiVax LLC

