08.04.2020 14:38:00

Mimeo Supports Intercept Pharmaceuticals Continued Training Amidst Pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, is proud to help Intercept Pharmaceuticals execute critical training on drugs treating chronic diseases, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals planned to roll out an extensive cross-training launch for its team in Q1 to help patients living with various chronic medical conditions. When New York state mandated that non-essential workers must stay home, the training team had to find a new solution fast.

Mimeo was selected to print and ship their training manuals. The training team uploaded their files and built the documents virtually from their work-from-home computers to the MimeoPrint platform. Mimeo then printed the documents in its Memphis facilities and shipped with residential delivery to 130 recipients. The Mimeo account team tracked each shipment to make sure it was delivered on time. 

"When we hear 'essential business', we tend to think of the frontline workers at grocery stores, who we thank for reporting to work every day. What people don't realize is there is a whole stream of suppliers who are also essential to keeping those essential businesses open," commented Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo. "This is just one story of many of how printing is crucial to critical efforts, including pharmaceutical campaigns like this one."

When reflecting back on the project, the Intercept Pharmaceuticals training team expressed gratitude for how quickly Mimeo helped them adapt. Not only did it help their necessary project continue, but it created a sense of normalcy for team members as they transitioned to working from home. 

Find out more how Mimeo is helping essential businesses stay open here 

About Mimeo
Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit www.mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

Media Contact:

Cecilia Panozzo
212-847-3660
237517@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimeo-supports-intercept-pharmaceuticals-continued-training-amidst-pandemic-301037267.html

SOURCE Mimeo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.08
0.24 %
Geberit 407.90
-0.12 %
Lonza Grp 404.20
-0.15 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.60
-0.51 %
Novartis 82.26
-0.65 %
UBS Group 9.34
-1.60 %
Givaudan 3'087.00
-1.63 %
Adecco Group 38.41
-2.49 %
ABB 17.13
-2.73 %
Swisscom 519.60
-4.94 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:50
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:30
DAX-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal direkt abgearbeitet
09:39
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08:24
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
07.04.20
Policy Analysis Through the Lens of Phase Transitions
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:32
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
SIG Combibloc-Aktie steigt: SIG-Aktionäre winken Dividende durch
Bossard-Aktie gibt nach: Bossard schrumpft im ersten Quartal und führt Kurzarbeit ein
Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
Wieso professionelle Investoren wieder in China-Assets zurückkehren
Clariant produziert für Bayern Desinfektionsmittel zum Selbstkostenpreis - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu verzeichnen. In Fernost kamen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB