+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
31.01.2020 01:00:00

Milwaukee Volkswagen dealership offering discounted service specials for limited time

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Volkswagen, a dealership serving Milwaukee and the surrounding area, is encouraging winter maintenance with myriad service specials. Properly maintaining a vehicle during the winter months is essential in both keeping the vehicle in running order as well as keeping roads safe. Those with vehicles that need a tune-up or something fixed are encouraged to browse the list of specials. Offers are available only to those who redeem the coupon. Limit one per customer. Offers expire on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

3% x Age of Vehicle Special: a discount on all VW service and parts based on the age of the vehicle. Each year of age adds 3% off of purchase. For example, a 2018 model is two years old, resulting in a 6% discount. Not applicable to 2020 models.

Complimentary Battery Testing: free inspection and cleaning of battery terminals and cables. The battery, charging system, and starting system are also tested. Does not provide discount on new battery replacement.

$20-off Brake Pad Replacement: inspection of rotors, calipers, cylinders, and parking brake. Front or rear brake pad replacement with a $20 discount. Vehicle is road-tested afterwards to ensure functionality.

$30-off Full Set of Tires/$10-off Half Set of Tires: all major name brands carried by Hall Volkswagen are eligible. A set of four tires receives a $30 discount. Two tires receive a $10 discount. Price-match guarantee on tires is assured, if a lower price is found with 30 days of original purchase. Price-match discount may disqualify this discount.

Discounted Synthetic Oil Change: discounted price of $69.95 available for synthetic oil vehicles. Includes up to five quarts of oil and an oil filter change. Volkswagen-approved synthetic oils only.

Complimentary Wiper Blade Installation: when purchasing a new set of Volkswagen wiper blades, their installation is free.

To take advantage of these service specials and more, visit the Hall Volkswagen website at https://www.hallvw.com/, call the dealership service center at 262-782-5300 or stop by the 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield location.

 

SOURCE Hall Volkswagen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Ölpreise wieder im Rückwärtsgang
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
30.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UnitedHealth Group Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
30.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - (Elektro-) Autobauer mit 45% Barriere
30.01.20
Pharmawerte pushen den SMI
30.01.20
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & Biotech
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit exzellentem Zahlenwerk
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Apple-Aktie legt zu: Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen beenden Handel etwas höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Kone bietet mit 17 Milliarden Euro anscheinend am meisten für thyssenkrupp-Aufzüge - thyssen-Aktie freundlich
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Disney+ kommt - so viel wird der Dienst in der Schweiz kosten
Dividendenstars aus der Schweiz: Diese Unternehmen bieten hohe Ausschüttungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen beenden Handel etwas höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Die heimische Börse sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Verlusten. An der Wall Street zeigten Anleger vorsichtigen Optimismus. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es ebenfalls gen Süden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;