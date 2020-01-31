Milwaukee Volkswagen dealership offering discounted service specials for limited time

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Volkswagen, a dealership serving Milwaukee and the surrounding area, is encouraging winter maintenance with myriad service specials. Properly maintaining a vehicle during the winter months is essential in both keeping the vehicle in running order as well as keeping roads safe. Those with vehicles that need a tune-up or something fixed are encouraged to browse the list of specials. Offers are available only to those who redeem the coupon. Limit one per customer. Offers expire on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

3% x Age of Vehicle Special: a discount on all VW service and parts based on the age of the vehicle. Each year of age adds 3% off of purchase. For example, a 2018 model is two years old, resulting in a 6% discount. Not applicable to 2020 models.

Complimentary Battery Testing: free inspection and cleaning of battery terminals and cables. The battery, charging system, and starting system are also tested. Does not provide discount on new battery replacement.

$20-off Brake Pad Replacement: inspection of rotors, calipers, cylinders, and parking brake. Front or rear brake pad replacement with a $20 discount. Vehicle is road-tested afterwards to ensure functionality.

$30-off Full Set of Tires/$10-off Half Set of Tires: all major name brands carried by Hall Volkswagen are eligible. A set of four tires receives a $30 discount. Two tires receive a $10 discount. Price-match guarantee on tires is assured, if a lower price is found with 30 days of original purchase. Price-match discount may disqualify this discount.

Discounted Synthetic Oil Change: discounted price of $69.95 available for synthetic oil vehicles. Includes up to five quarts of oil and an oil filter change. Volkswagen-approved synthetic oils only.

Complimentary Wiper Blade Installation: when purchasing a new set of Volkswagen wiper blades, their installation is free.

To take advantage of these service specials and more, visit the Hall Volkswagen website at https://www.hallvw.com/, call the dealership service center at 262-782-5300 or stop by the 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield location.



SOURCE Hall Volkswagen