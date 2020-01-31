Milwaukee Mazda dealer sales-event financing ending soon

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Mazda, the Milwaukee-based Mazda dealership, will be ending their financing specials on new 2020 and 2019 models next week. These specials include both purchasing and leasing. Financing reverts to normal on Monday, February 3, 2020. Prospective buyers are encouraged to act fast in order to avoid missing out on these deals.

Well-qualified buyers can expect 0.9% APR financing for up to 60 months on every new 2020 and 2019 Mazda model, with some exceptions. The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30 gets 1.9% APR, while the 2019 CX-5 Diesel get 2.9%. Some models are also eligible for customer cash discounts: the 2019 CX-3 has a $500 and $1,500 discount based on trim; the 2019 CX-5 has a $1,000 discount; the 2019 Mazda Cx-9 has a $750 and $2,000 discount; the 2019 Mazda6 has a $2,000 and $2,500 discount dependent on trim. Customer cash discounts may not be eligible with APR financing specials.

Potential lessees can also expect reduced rates coupled with no security deposit. Leasing specials are restricted to the following models: 2019 Mazda CX-3 Sport FWD Automatic, 2019 CX-5 Sport FWD Automatic, 2019 CX-9 Sport FWD Automatic, 2020 Mazda CX-30, 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport FWD Automatic, 2020 CX-9 Sport FWD Automatic, 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback, 2020 Mazda3 Sedan and 2020 Mazda6 Sport Automatic. Offers vary. Examples include the 2020 Mazda CX-30, available for $205 per month for 36 months with $2,999 is due at signing, and the Mazda CX-5 Sport FWD, available for $239 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing.

Those interested in reduced financing are heavily encouraged to act now, by visiting the Hall Mazda website at https://www.hallmazdamilwaukee.com/, calling the dealership at 262-435-5513 or stopping by the dealer on 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

