23.10.2019

MillionaireMatch Allows Certified Millionaires to Use Pictures of Luxury Assets as Profile Photos

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MillionaireMatch announced that certified millionaires are now allowed to hide their faces on its website and instead use pictures of their luxury assets like supercars, limited-edition bags, etc. as their profile images. Certified millionaires are no longer required to take a clear headshot as their profile photos, which can further safeguard their privacy online. 

Sammy Wang, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch said, "We received feedback from our certified millionaires. They told us they don't want too much of their personal information immediately available to strangers." 

On MillionaireMatch, users need to provide proof of annual income of over US $150,000 or a bank statement with a balance of over US $1 million, before MillionaireMatch issues certificate badges to indicate that they are certified millionaires. To protect their privacy, MillionaireMatch now, for the first time, allows them to upload pictures of their luxury assets instead of headshotsas their profile images. Whenever they feel that they have found a match, they can change their profile pictures and start a conversation.

Sammy Wangsaid, "We are always looking to make our members happy. We collected and analyzed user feedback, and we believe this is a smart move. A lot of our certified millionaires do not want to be looked at by random strangers. We hope that with increased privacy more millionaires will be attracted to MillionaireMatch."

The key to an upscale dating site is to constantly evolve and match the growing needs and demands of the members. This is why incorporating their feedback will be a very smart move.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a millionaire dating site since 2001 that have the best certified millionaires. It offers Millionaire Certification features and will apply the certificate badge for its certified millionaires.

For more information, please visit https://www.millionairematch.com

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

Media Contact

Press@MillionaireMatch.com 
Fiona Liu
+1-416-628-1072

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millionairematch-allows-certified-millionaires-to-use-pictures-of-luxury-assets-as-profile-photos-300943519.html

SOURCE MillionaireMatch

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt stand die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX zurückhaltend. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag schwächer. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.

