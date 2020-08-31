|
Million-selling Erba COVID-19 antibody tests now validated on leading ELISA analysers
LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve global availability of high-quality testing methods for SARS-CoV-2, Erba Mannheim announced the availability of validated automated protocols for their successful range of ErbaLisa COVID-19 IgG and IgM ELISA kits.
Optimised protocols for popular instruments manufactured by Dynex, Stratec, Awareness, and Delta Biologicals are now available, as well as for Erba's own analysers including the ELAN 30s microstrip processor. Such protocols will help meet or exceed manual performance characteristics and start reporting clinical results faster and with more confidence.
Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba Mannheim, said: "With more than one million ELISA COVID-19 tests already issued, we are confident this development will help labs adopt our high quality and high value tests more quickly"
Learn more: https://erbalisacovid19.erbamannheim.com/
About Erba Mannheim
Erba Mannheim is a global company focused on creating a social impact in the developing nations of the world by delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable clinical diagnostic products in over 100 countries. Cutting edge European and American R&D and efficient low cost manufacturing is used to create innovative technologies accessible to people in all resource settings.
SOURCE Erba Mannheim
