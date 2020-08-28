28.08.2020 02:44:00

Milliman study: Insurers across Asia report double-digit embedded value growth through 2019

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman today announced the findings of its annual study on reported year-end 2019 embedded value (EV) and value of new business (VNB) results for 53 major multinational and domestic life insurers across Asia. The Milliman 2019 Embedded Value Results: Asiareport highlights trends in published EV results, including a total growth in reported EV in 2019 of 11.1% to USD 816 billion but a VNB fall of 3.6% to USD 51.1 billion. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the EV methodologies and assumptions adopted, as well as the impact of key regulations and other market developments in the region.

"All of Asia's markets, apart from Japan, reported positive growth in EV results for the year," said Milliman Principal and Consulting Actuary Paul Sinnott. "VNB results were more mixed, with some markets being adversely affected by record low interest rates and reduced sales volumes. It is important to recognise that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are yet to be felt in these results, however, as most Asian markets have a 31 December financial year-end."

A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here.

A few key insights from the report include:

  • The China and Hong Kong markets led EV growth, posting increases of 20% and 19% respectively. Several other markets also reported double digit growth in EV.
  • China Life continues to report the largest EV among insurers across Asia. Among multinationals, AIA continues to be the largest insurer in Asia, both by EV and VNB.   
  • Strategic shifts towards selling more protection business continue, as interest rates fall throughout the region, making traditional savings-oriented business less profitable.
  • Risk Based Capital regulations continue to evolve across Asia and will have an impact on EV and VNB in the longer term.
  • Traditional Embedded Value methodologies continue to be most popular in the region, with Market Consistent EV/VNB reporting being prevalent in Japan and India, as well as in European insurers' Asian subsidiaries.
  • The 2019 EV results act as a useful starting point for analysing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be partially reflected in insurers' H1 2020 EV disclosures and are expected to show up to a greater extent in the 2020 year-end EV results.

For more details, please contact: Paul Sinnott in Hong Kong at paul.sinnott@milliman.com.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe including multiple offices in Asia & the Middle East.  For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Hoffnung auf Erholung der Wirtschaft laut Portfolio-Managerin verfrüht
Meilenstein erreicht - Wie Apple eine Marktkapitalisierung von 2 Billionen US-Dollar erreicht hat
KW 35: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Citibank tätigt falsche Überweisung in Höhe von 175 Millionen US-Dollar: Hedgefonds verweigert Rückzahlung
Mittels Kryptowährungen: Wie Chinesen Milliardenwerte aus der Volksrepublik schaffen
Idorsia stellt positive Phase-III-Daten zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB