Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’543 -2.8%  SPI 15’376 -2.7%  Dow 38’703 -2.6%  DAX 17’339 -1.8%  Euro 0.9340 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’572 -1.5%  Gold 2’408 -1.4%  Bitcoin 46’365 -6.8%  Dollar 0.8526 0.0%  Öl 77.4 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Chubb4432874Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
NVIDIA & Co. - Fundstrat-Stratege Tom Lee sieht Rotation aus Large Caps bei Aktieninvestments
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bullischer Stratege prognostiziert Aktienrally nach bevorstehender Zinssenkung der US-Notenbank
Palantir-Aktie springt hoch: Palantir überzeugt mit Quartalsbilanz
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 schliesst in der Verlustzone
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.08.2024 02:00:00

Millicom’s (Tigo) Independent Committee Reviewing Revised Tender Offers from Atlas Luxco S.à r.l

Millicom International Cellular
25.22 USD -2.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom’s (Tigo) Independent Committee Reviewing Revised Tender Offers from Atlas Luxco S.à r.l

Luxembourg, August 06, 2024 – On August 2, 2024, Atlas Luxco S.à r.l ("Atlas”) announced that it has increased the offer price in its tender offers to acquire all outstanding common shares and SDRs in Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom”, and all such common shares and SDRs collectively, the "Shares”, and holders of common shares and SDRs are collectively referred to as "Shareholders”) that Atlas and its affiliates do not currently own from USD $24.00 to USD $25.75 per Share (the "Revised Offers”).

As previously announced on July 15, 2024, a committee of independent members of Millicom’s Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee”) unanimously determined that Atlas’ original tender offers at the original offer price of USD $24.00 per Share significantly undervalued Millicom and unanimously recommended that Millicom’s Shareholders reject the original tender offers and not tender their Shares.

The Independent Committee will carefully review the Revised Offers in accordance with its duties under applicable laws and regulations and will advise Millicom’s Shareholders of its recommendation regarding the Revised Offers. The Independent Committee intends to announce its recommendation regarding the Revised Offers within the next five business days.

The Independent Committee recommends that Millicom Shareholders take no action at this time pending the Independent Committee’s review and evaluation of the Revised Offers and its announcement of its recommendation regarding the Revised Offers.

Advisors

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, Corporate Finance is acting as independent (within the meaning of the Takeover rules for Nasdaq Stockholm and Nordic Growth Market NGM) financial advisor to the Independent Committee. Millicom is receiving financial advice from Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Nord Advokater, Advokatfirman Lindahl and Hogan Lovells (Luxembourg) LLP are providing legal advice to the Independent Committee and Millicom.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Additional Information

Millicom has filed with the SEC a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9, which Millicom may amend and supplement from time to time. MILLICOM’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE SCHEDULE 14D-9 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING FUTURE AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS TO THE SCHEDULE 14D-9) FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE REVISED OFFERS BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Schedule 14D-9, any future amendments and supplements thereto, as well as any other documents filed by Millicom in connection with the Revised Offers, free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Millicom’s website at https://www.millicom.com/investors/sec-filings. In addition, investors and Shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents from Millicom by directing a request to Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations at investors@millicom.com.

Other Disclaimers

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley”) and Goldman Sachs International ("Goldman Sachs”) are acting as financial advisors to Millicom and to no one else. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA”) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the PRA. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley’s and Goldman Sachs’ and their respective affiliates’ respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs be responsible to anyone other than Millicom for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the matters described in this announcement or any matter referred to herein.


Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

05.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Das Rezessionsgespenst ist zurück
05.08.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.08.2024
05.08.24 Passt der Trend von Taylor Swift mit dem der Universal Music Group Aktie zusammen?
05.08.24 SMI stürzt ab - Crash in Japan
02.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 13.56
Short 13’850.00 6.33
SMI-Kurs: 11’543.25 05.08.2024 17:31:46
Long 10’980.00 17.34
Long 10’700.00 13.79
Long 10’180.00 8.43
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow schlussendlich klar im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztlich tief gefallen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Preis könnte wieder in Richtung 52.500 Dollar abrutschen
NVIDIA-Aktie tiefrot: Verzögert sich die nächste Generation von KI-Chips?
Bullischer Stratege prognostiziert Aktienrally nach bevorstehender Zinssenkung der US-Notenbank
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab
Warum der Franken zu Euro und Dollar deutlich zulegt
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen - Apple- und Berkshire-Aktien tiefer
NVIDIA & Co. - Fundstrat-Stratege Tom Lee sieht Rotation aus Large Caps bei Aktieninvestments
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger setzen NVIDIA am Nachmittag unter Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten