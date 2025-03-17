Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Millicom International Cellular Aktie [Valor: 618663 / ISIN: LU0038705702]
17.03.2025 23:09:11

Millicom’s Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors

Millicom International Cellular
28.20 EUR -0.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Millicom’s Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, March 17, 2025 – In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM”) of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom”), to be held on May 21, 2025, Millicom’s Nomination Committee proposes: 

  • The election of Pierre-Alain Allemand as new member of the Board of Directors; 
  • The re-election of Maxime Lombardini, Jules Niel, Pierre-Emmanuel Durand, María Teresa Arnal, Bruce Churchill, Blanca Treviño de Vega and Justine Dimovic as members of the Board; and
  • The election of Maxime Lombardini as Chair of the Board.

Tomas Eliasson has decided not to seek re-election.
Jules Niel, Chair of the Nomination Committee, commented: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Pierre-Alain Allemand as new member of the Board. Pierre-Alain will bring his extensive technical experience in the telecommunication sector and emerging markets.”

Maxime Lombardini, Chair of the Board, added: "On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to Tomas Eliasson for his valuable contributions to the Board and the Audit and Compliance Committee. In addition, I look forward to Pierre-Alain joining the Board in May.”

The Nomination Committee’s motivated statement and full proposals are available in the corporate governance section of the Millicom website and will be presented together with the convening notice to Millicom’s AGM, to be held on May 21, 2025.
The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2025 AGM comprised: Jules Niel (appointed by Atlas), designated as Nomination Committee Chair, Jan Dworsky (appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds), Gerardo Zamorano (appointed by Brandes Investment Partners), and Maxime Lombardini (Interim Chair of the Millicom Board of Directors).

  -END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


