Millicom’s 2018 Annual Report Receives International Accolades

Luxembourg, August 13, 2019— Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has been recognized for its innovative 2018 Annual Report, winning the Silver ARC Award from The Mercomm Annual Report Competition and the Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) American Web Design Award.

The ARC Awards are globally recognized and are the world's largest international competition honoring excellence in annual reports. Millicom’s report was the only winner in the Integrated AR & CSR category. Millicom joins past ARC winners such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, Abbott, Pfizer, Verizon, McCormick & Co., Wal-Mart, and China Telecom.

Millicom also received a Web Design Award from GDUSA for the innovative design of the digital version of its 2018 Annual Report. GUDSA conducts several national design competitions that culminate in annual awards showcasing the best in graphic design, in-house design, web design, package design, healthcare design, and digital design.

Rachel Samrén, EVP Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom, commented: "These awards reflect our desire to provide a comprehensive and engaging annual report for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We combine operational, financial, corporate and social responsibility indicators and performance into a single, integrated, annual report because this is how we make decisions every day, as we pursue our purpose to build the digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop communities.”

Millicom shares these awards with Curran & Connors ; a design firm specialized in annual reports, sustainability and CSR reports, which was commissioned with developing its 2018 integrated report.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 10 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.

