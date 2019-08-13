<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.08.2019 17:19:19

Millicom’s 2018 Annual Report Receives International Accolades

Millicom’s 2018 Annual Report Receives International Accolades  

Luxembourg, August 13, 2019Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has been recognized for its innovative 2018 Annual Report, winning the Silver ARC Award from The Mercomm Annual Report Competition and the Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) American Web Design Award.

The ARC Awards are globally recognized and are the world's largest international competition honoring excellence in annual reports. Millicom’s report was the only winner in the Integrated AR & CSR category. Millicom joins past ARC winners such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, Abbott, Pfizer, Verizon, McCormick & Co., Wal-Mart, and China Telecom.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Georg Fischer AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG 48927402 69.00 % 8.30 %
Alphabet Inc. (C) / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927403 59.00 % 8.20 %
Logitech International SA / Sunrise Communications AG 48927404 69.00 % 7.80 %

Millicom also received a Web Design Award from GDUSA for the innovative design of the digital version of its 2018 Annual Report. GUDSA conducts several national design competitions that culminate in annual awards showcasing the best in graphic design, in-house design, web design, package design, healthcare design, and digital design.

Rachel Samrén, EVP Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom, commented: "These awards reflect our desire to provide a comprehensive and engaging annual report for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We combine operational, financial, corporate and social responsibility indicators and performance into a single, integrated, annual report because this is how we make decisions every day, as we pursue our purpose to build the digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop communities.”

Millicom shares these awards with Curran & Connors; a design firm specialized in annual reports, sustainability and CSR reports, which was commissioned with developing its 2018 integrated report.

-END-

Media available [download].

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 
 

 		Investors:                     
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com



 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-303                                        investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 10 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.  

 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:49
Fallende Anleiherenditen treiben Gold weiter nach oben
09:22
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
08:58
SMI trotzt weiter dem schwierigen Marktumfeld
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Wichtige Unterstützung erreicht / Swiss Life – An der 500,00 CHF-Marke gescheitert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Millicom International Cellular SA 50.29 -0.61% Millicom International Cellular SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
ams schlägt OSRAM neues Übernahmeangebot vor - OSRAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch, ams-Papiere im Sinkflug
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: ABB ernennt Björn Rosengren zum neuen Konzernchef - Grossaktionär Investor zufrieden
Eskalation in Hongkong zwingt US-Börsen in die Knie -- SMI und DAX gehen nahe der Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Falsche Behauptungen? Tesla-Chef Elon Musk darf Model 3 nicht "sicherstes Auto" nennen
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Argentinischer Peso bricht nach Vorwahl ein
Entspannung im Handelsstreit? SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX erholt sich -- Wall Street stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Handelsstreit? SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX erholt sich -- Wall Street stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Eine plötzliche Kehrtwende im Handelsstreit verleiht den Börsen international Rückenwind: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dreht die Stimmung. Der DAX dämmt seine Verluste am Nachmittag vollständig ein. Entgegen dem Trend können die US-Börsen zulegen. In Asien verbuchten die Indizes Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB